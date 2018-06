After experiencing a manic episode at the age of 25, the Stranger Things actor was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. The star told Marc Maron on his WTF podcast that he believes his mental health is tied to his early preoccupation with spirituality. “I really had like, a bit of a break where I thought I was in connection to some sort of God that I wasn’t really in connection to,” Harbour, who also spent time in a mental asylum, continued. “It was like I had all the answers suddenly.”

He added: “The funny thing about my particular brain or mental illness is every time that I’ve had an episode like that, it’s always coupled with spirituality,” he said. “Generally, people are like, ‘I need to meditate more’ or ‘I need to get into yoga.’ And I need to like, eat a cheeseburger and just like, smoke cigarettes and hang out.”