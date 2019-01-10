15 Celeb-Loved Fitness Products You Need to Have the Best Workout Ever

Ah, 2019! How we love when the ball drops and a new year arrives — mostly because it’s our chance to set new goals for ourselves, which usually includes adding fitness to our daily routines. If you’re also planning to work out more in the new year, we suggest investing in a few workout essentials.

And who better to find the best of the best from than some of your favorite celebrities who are always headed to the gym. We rounded up some of the best home gym equipment, workout leggings, gym shoes, and water bottles to help you get started and stay #fit in 2019. Keep scrolling to find Khloé Kardashian’s favorite workout machine that lets you get cardio in without leaving the couch and the sneakers brand tons of Hollywood moms wear everywhere, including the gym.

Best Workout Leggings

To start, you absolutely need a good pair of workout leggings. Not sure which are the best? Take a cue from Kate Hudson, who loves Fabletics leggings, or from the tons of celebs like Jennifer Garner, Hailey Baldwin, and Gigi Hadid, who swear by their Alo Yoga leggings.

Loved By: Camila Mendes

Buy It! Old Navy High-Rise Printed Compression Leggings, $19–$29 (orig. $32.99); oldnavy.com

Nordstrom

Loved By: Jenna Dewan

Buy It! Alo Vapor High Waist Legging, $120; nordstrom.com

Fabletics

Loved By: Kate Hudson

Buy It! Resistance 2-Piece Outfit, $29.97 for VIP members; fabletics.com

Best Workout Bras

Finding a workout bra that’s comfy and super cute seems like nearly an impossible feat. Luckily, there are plenty of celebs who have proven their favorites sports bras can beat the heat in the gym and still look chic. Whether you’re headed to a spin class or yoga, Jessica Alba’s favorite workout bra from Sweaty Betty will keep the girls in place.

Sweaty Betty

Love By: Jessica Alba

Buy It! Stamina Workout Bra, $50; sweatybetty.com

Alo Yoga

Loved By: Kylie Jenner

Buy It! Alo Yoga Sunny Strap Bra, $54; aloyoga.com

Loved By: Bella Hadid

Buy It! Nike Indy Light-Support Compression Sports Bra, $35; macys.com

Best Home Gym Equipment

If you prefer to work out from the comfort of your home, you’ll definitely want to invest in some good workout equipment — which doesn’t always have to be a bulky treadmill or elliptical. There’s plenty of space-saving exercise equipment out there, too. If you plan to do lots of floorwork, we suggest scooping up Meghan Markle’s favorite yoga mat to keep your knees at ease.

Loved By: Meghan Markle

Buy It! B Yoga B Mat Everyday, $78; amazon.com

QVC

Loved By: Khloé Kardashian

Buy It! Cubii Jr. Compact Under Desk Elliptical with Monitor & Nonslip Mat, $199.95 (orig. $220); qvc.com

Loved By: Adriana Lima

Buy It! Stamina 36-inch Folding Trampoline + Access to Free Online Workouts Included, $30.06; amazon.com

Best Gym Shoes

If the (gym) shoe fits, you’re bound to have a great sweat sesh. But seriously, finding a reliable pair of gym shoes can change your entire gym-going experience. A slew of Hollywood moms swear by the brand Allbirds, a sustainable footwear label that makes comfortable low-top sneakers.

Sweaty Betty

Loved By: Kate Middleton

Buy It! New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz Sneakers, $90; sweatybetty.com

Nordstrom

Loved By: Hilary Duff

Buy It! Allbirds Wool Runner, $95; nordstrom.com

Amazon

Loved By: Lindsey Vonn

Buy It! Under Armour Women’s Ripple Metallic Sneaker, $33.67–$65; amazon.com

Best Water Bottles

You can’t have a good sweat sesh without staying hydrated. And why not use a water bottle that’s equally as cute as it is useful? Dakota Fanning loves this glass water bottle from bkr and Khloe Kardashian loves to stay hydrated with fruit water thanks to this AVION fruit-infusing bottle.

Amazon

Loved By: Khloé Kardashian

Buy It! AVION Colorlife 27-ounce Sport Tritan Fruit Infuser Water Bottle, $9.99; amazon.com

Loved By: Adriana Lima

Buy It! CamelBak Brook 20oz Vacuum Stainless Water Bottle, $13.52; amazon.com

Dermstore

Loved By: Dakota Fanning

Buy It! bkr Elle Glass Water Bottle, $48; dermstore.com