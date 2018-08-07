Celebrity Trainer Gunnar Peterson Shares Khloé Kardashian's Post-Baby Workout

Hot Mamma!

Khloé Kardashian is showing off the results of her daily workouts, and her celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson is complimenting the new mom on her form.

“It’s nice to work with somebody who does everything top shelf and that is the way we try to do things in our gym and I appreciate it when I see it,” Peterson said.

“I wouldn’t know what work is like with her, because when it’s with Khloé it’s too much fun,” he added.

Peterson shared the intense workout session at a Good American event at Nordstrom HQ in Seattle, which he calls “strength-based functional training.”

To get a taste of Kardashian’s workout, start with a warmup of 20 jumping jacks, 20 mountain climbers, 20 shoulder taps and 20 sprinter starts. Next do sumo squats, push-ups, and v-ups using a medicine ball. Do 10 reps for each set.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian, 34, also shared an Instagram story of her workouts.

“I’m coming for you old Koko,” the Revenge Body star captioned the image of her un-retouched cover of Complex magazine from 2015 that hangs in her gym.

The Good American founder has been very open about getting back into her workout grind post-pregnancy from showing off her bare stomach 5 weeks after giving birth to getting clearance from her doctor to jump back into the gym.

While the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has filmed her workouts for fans to follow on social media, getting back in the groove wasn’t as easy as it may have looked.

Eric Charbonneau

“The first day, I could not do the most simple things. I was out of breath. It was just different. And I kind of felt really defeated. Like, ‘Oh man. I don’t know if I can do this,’” Kardashian said during a panel at N.Y.C. for the launch of Good American’s activewear collection. “After the first week I was like, ‘Okay. I am feeling a little better.’ I am not breathing so hard. I don’t need as many breaks. But I would say really after three weeks was when I felt good.”

After her baby girl True turned two months old, Kardashian also eased back into the swing of her workout routine with the help of a longtime trainer of the Kardashian family.

Since becoming a mom, Kardashian admits she finds it a challenge to squeeze in her workouts, which is why she built an at-home gym inside her garage for quick sessions with her trainer.

To get herself motivated to get into the gym, Kardashian says she likes to set small, attainable goals for herself.