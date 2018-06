13 Stars Who Got Real AF About Their Periods, PMS & Everything In Between

Schumer’s brother, Jason Stein, took it upon himself to share her first period story on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I was in the Jewish Junior Olympics playing basketball,” he recalled. “We were warming up before the game, shooting layups, and I see my sister on the side of the court running out with her arms open at me. I was like, ‘Amy! What’s going on?’ She ran up to me, gave me a big hug, and whispered in my ear, ‘Jas, I just got my period!'”

“Just so you guys know, that was the first time I got it. I wasn’t just going up to tell him about any old period,” Schumer clarified. (Not that she’s shy – at the Emmys in 2016, she declared that she was wearing “Vivienne Westwood and an O.B. tampon.”)

While on the subject, the star recounted being startled after asking a group of women for a tampon at a recent photo shoot. “The girl goes, in front of the whole room, ‘What size?’ I’m like, I know there’s different sizes of tampons, obviously, but nobody’s ever confronted me,” Schumer shared. “Like, ‘What’s the circumference of your — you’re a big hole, a little hole? How big is the hole in your body?’”

While talking to InStyle, the comedian also revealed that she contends with serious PMS. “I need a lot of alone time. Right now I’m getting my period, and I just don’t like [my boyfriend], you know? My PMS is no joke … And it’s directed only toward him, but instead of being in denial about that, we try to work with it. Tonight’s vibe is ‘I don’t want you to even look at me or talk to me,’ and … he’s understanding. He’s too good about it. It actually annoys me.”