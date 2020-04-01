Celebrities We Lost to Coronavirus in 2020
Remembering the stars who died from COVID-19, including Chris Trousdale, Terrence McNally and more
Brandis Kemp
Kemp, the actress best known for her appearances on the television shows Fridays and AfterMASH, has died after battling brain cancer and complications from COVID-19. She was 76.
Kemp died July 4 at her home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Los Feliz, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She was surrounded by family and friends, actress and acting coach Myra Turley told the outlet.
Kemp was diagnosed with glioblastoma — an aggressive type of cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord — last December at age 75, and it is unclear how long ago she contracted COVID-19.
As the coronavirus pandemic spreads globally, claiming thousands of lives, notable names are among those taken by the deadly virus.
Read more about them ahead. For more information on lives that were lost to the COVID-19 and the latest updates on confirmed cases in the U.S., expert health advice and how the virus is affecting people around the world, visit PEOPLE's coronavirus hub here.
Chris Trousdale
Chris Trousdale, a member of the late '90s and early 2000s boy band Dream Street, died on June 2. He was 34.
News of his death was confirmed by a statement shared to his Instagram, which read, "It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Chris Trousdale on June, 2, 2020 from an undisclosed illness. He was a light to so many and will be missed dearly by his family, friends and fans all over the world."
A woman named Jane Gagle, who appears to have worked with Trousdale at the Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre, added in the comments section that "Chris was in a coma, on life support when he passed." She continued, "The outpouring of love has been tremendous. I am comforted by the hundreds of kind words and wishes. Chris was one of a kind and always the brightest light on any stage he stood on. Thank you for the love you gave him. He felt it to the end and I’m sure still as he watches from heaven."
Former Dream Street bandmate Jesse McCartney paid tribute to his friend on Instagram as well, noting in his caption that Trousdale "passed away due to complications from COVID-19.”
Roy Horn
The famous illusionist died at age 75 due to complications from the novel coronavirus in a Las Vegas Hospital on May 15, his publicist confirmed in a statement to ABC.
The entertainer, who became a household name as part of the duo Siegfried & Roy, tested positive for the respiratory virus in April. At the time, his publicist announced that he was "responding well to treatment."
"Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," Horn's partner, Siegfried Fischbacher, said in a statement. "From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."
"Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days," Fischbacher continued. "I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy's life."
The duo are best known for their Las Vegas show at the Mirage Resort and Casino that ran from 1990 until 2003, when Horn was mauled on stage by one of the tigers used in their act, which ultimately left him partially paralyzed.
Annie Glenn
The widow of astronaut and Senator John Glenn who became a renowned advocate for those with speech disorders after overcoming her own stutter, died of complications from COVID-19 on May 19. She was 100.
A spokesperson for the John Glenn College of Public Affairs at Ohio State University confirmed the sad news to PEOPLE, adding that a virtual memorial service for Annie will be held on June 6 at 11 .a.m. EDT due to coronavirus restrictions.
Despite her reluctance for media attention due to an “85 percent speech impediment,” Annie entered into the spotlight in 1962 when her husband became the first American astronaut, and she stood by him when he was elected to the Senate in 1974.
At age 53, Annie underwent a three-week intensive therapy program to overcome her stutter, and went on to become a champion of helping those who also suffered from speech impediments.
Ty Chijioke
The Mercury Prize-nominated rapper based in the U.K. has reportedly passed away from complications due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Nigerian British artist, born Ben Chijioke, died on May 7 after contracting pneumonia while in recovery, according to a GoFundMe previously set up for Ty.
"It is with much sadness that I have to report the passing of Ben Chijioke, better known as TY Chijioke on the 7th May 2020, close friends, family and fans are devastated of his death," an update for the campaign read.
"Since then TY’s condition had been improving but last week while on a normal ward he had contracted pneumonia which worsened his recovery and ultimately TY’s body couldn’t fight back anymore," the campaign continued. "This is a shock to everyone."
Born in London in 1972, Ty first rose to prominence in 2001 after the release of his debut album, The Awkward. He followed up the record with 2003's Upwards, which went on to be nominated for a Mercury Prize the following year. He released his third LP, titled Closer, in 2006.
Frederick Thomas
The rapper known as Fred the Godson died on April 23, according to several reports. He was 35.
Thomas revealed that he had been diagnosed with coronavirus on Instagram on April 6, writing, "I’m in here wit this Corvus 19 s---! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!!! 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 #godisgreat," he wrote.
Fellow artists Pusha T and E-40 were among the first few musicians to respond with words of support.
"Pull thru my brother...🙏🏿," Pusha-T wrote.
"Prayers up 🙏🏾," E-40 added.
Since his death, many have offered their condolences, including Fat Joe, who shared a heartbreaking post in honor of his late friend.
"My little brother ooooh how sad am I," Fat Joe captioned his Instagram tribute. "I prayed and prayed and prayed for you all night long. So many dreams, so many conversations, so many great times we had. I am in shock to say the least. I love you soooooooo much little brother, it’s been years since I felt this pain."
"I always wanted the best for you, I played you all my important songs to get your feedback [because] I respect you so much as an artist. Why the GOOD die young?" he wrote. "I was soooooooo proud of you little brother. Maybe now the world will pay attention to your greatness, you was always my favorite."
Thomas is survived by his wife LeeAnn Jemmott, who had been providing updates regarding his health, as well as their children.
Tim Brooke-Taylor
The British comedian died from coronavirus at the age of 79, according to his agent, who spoke with the BBC.
Brooke-Taylor became a household name after starring in the BBC sitcom The Goodies, in which he starred alongside Graham Garden and Bill Oddie.
He also played a scientist in 1971's Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.
John Prine
The country-folk singer and songwriter died on April 7 as a result of complications from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Prince was being treated at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, a representative confirmed on behalf of Prine’s family to PEOPLE. He was 73.
Prine was hospitalized with a “sudden onset” of COVID-19 symptoms on March 26 and intubated on March 28, his family wrote in a statement posted to Instagram on March 29.
“This is hard news for us to share,” his family wrote. “But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now,” the statement continued. “And know that we love you, and John loves you.”
His wife of 23 years, Fiona Whelan Prine, was also diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier in March and had been keeping fans updated about Prine’s condition while he was in the hospital.
Prine is survived by Fiona and their three children.
Jay Benedict
The actor, best known for his roles in Aliens and The Dark Knight Rises, died at age 68 due to complications from the new coronavirus.
"It is with profound sorrow that we must announce Jay’s death on the 4th of April due to complications arising from a COVID-19 infection," his official website announced in a statement on April 6.
His agency, TCG Artist Management, also confirmed his death on Twitter, sharing, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear client Jay Benedict, who this afternoon lost his battle with COVID-19. Our thoughts are with his family."
Lee Fierro
Actress Fierro, remembered for her role as the grieving Mrs. Kintner in Steven Spielberg's 1975 horror, Jaws, died on April 5 from complications caused by (COVID-19) at age 91.
Kevin Ryan, artistic director and board president for Island Theatre Workshop — where Fierro worked for over 40 years during her time at Martha’s Vineyard — confirmed the news with Martha’s Vineyard Times and Entertainment Tonight.
"We will miss her terribly. She spent 40 years here on the vineyard," Ryan told ET.
Alongside Ryan, the theatrically trained actress and longtime Martha’s Vineyard resident taught and mentored more than 1,000 children in the art of theater on the island. At the time of her death, she was living in Ohio at an assisted living facility to be closer to her family.
Tom Dempsey
The former NFL star died on April 4 from complications related to the novel coronavirus, Nola.com first reported. He was 73.
The New Orleans Saints, whom Dempsey played for as a kicker, released a statement following news of his death.
"Our thoughts and prayers are extended to Carlene and the entire Dempsey family on the passing of their dear Tom," the statement read, adding, "Tom’s life spoke directly to the power of the human spirit and exemplified his resolute determination to not allow setbacks to impede following his dreams and aspirations ... He holds a special place in the hearts and minds of the Saints family."
Dempsey had been living at the Lambeth House Retirement Community in New Orleans since 2012, when he revealed he was diagnosed with dementia. Dempsey tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26, after the assisted living facility reported more than 50 confirmed cases and 13 deaths related to the virus.
Ellis Marsalis
The world-renowned jazz pianist and beloved member of the New Orleans music scene passed away from complications of coronavirus at a local hospital on April 1, his son Brandford Marsalis told PEOPLE. He was 85.
"It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Ellis Marsalis Jr., as a result of complications from the Coronavirus," the statement read. "My dad was a giant of a musician and teacher, but an even greater father. He poured everything he had into making us the best of what we could be."
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell also paid tribute to the late musician after news of his death broke, writing on Twitter, "Ellis Marsalis was a legend. He was the prototype of what we mean when we talk about New Orleans jazz."
Marsalis Jr. was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2008.
Donations can be made in his memory to the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music, which provides music education, academic support and food security to children from the 9th Ward.
Julie Bennett
Julie Bennett, the actress who famously voiced Cindy Bear in The Yogi Bear Show cartoons, passed away from complications related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on March 31. She was 88 years old.
Bennett was at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at the time of her passing, her talent agent and longtime friend, Mark Scroggs, confirmed to PEOPLE.
Bennett is survived by what she called her “mutually adopted family” — close friends Carol, Nick and Mark Scroggs.
Donations can be made in her name to The Actors’ Fund.
Sergio Rossi
Sergio Rossi, one of Italy’s most celebrated footwear designers, died in Cesena from complications related to the coronavirus, the brand confirmed on April 3. He was 84.
Rossi was responsible for building one of Italy’s largest luxury shoe brands, launching his company in 1968 after learning how to make shoes from his father.
His designs were worn by celebrities around the globe and used by major designers.
“Today everyone at Sergio Rossi joins me in remembering our dear Sergio, the inspiring founder of our dream,” Riccardo Sciutto, CEO of the Sergio Rossi Group, shared on the brand’s Instagram page.
"Sergio Rossi was a master, and it is my great honor to have met him and gotten to present him the archive earlier this year. His vision and approach will remain our guide in the growth of the brand and the business," Sciutto continued.
He closed his tribute by saying, "Our long and glorious history started from his incredible vision and we’ll remember his creativity forever."
The designer was also involved in the fight against coronavirus, donating €100,000 to the Sacco hospital in Milan.
Bucky Pizzarelli
Bucky Pizzarelli, famed jazz guitarist and former member of the Tonight Show orchestra, died on April 1 after testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). He was 94.
His son, John Pizzarelli — also a jazz artist who toured and performed alongside his father — confirmed the news on Instagram, highlighting Bucky’s career highlights. John called Bucky a “wonderful dad.”
“My father was a mentor to so many guitarists both professional and amateur,” wrote John. “Always doling out advice, always encouraging, always in tune and always ready for a record date.”
Bucky is also survived by his wife Ruth, daughters Anne Hymes and Mary Pizzarelli, another son, bassist Martin Pizzarelli, and four grandchildren, according to The New York Times.
Adam Schlesinger
The Emmy and Grammy Award-winning songwriter and Fountains of Wayne co-founder died on April 1 at 52 years old after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Fountains of Wayne musician’s lawyer, Josh Grier, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone.
Schlesinger won three Emmys during his career: one for writing lyrics for Rachel Bloom‘s hit musical series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and two for his lyrical contributions to the 2011 and 2012 Tony Awards telecasts.
In a tribute posted to Twitter, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna remembered the musician as “so funny, so kind, so opinionated, so clever, so passionate."
Schlesinger is survived by his partner, Alexis Morley; his daughters, Sadie and Claire Schlesinger; his sister, Laurie Rose; and their parents, Bobbi and Stephen Schlesinger.
Wallace Roney
Jazz trumpeter Roney died of complications from the novel coronavirus, PEOPLE confirmed. He was 59.
The legendary musician — and protégé of the late Miles Davis — died around noon on March 31 at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey, said his publicist, Lydia Liebman. It is unknown if Roney had any underlying health conditions.
In a statement, Roney’s collaborator, pianist Herbie Hancock, told PEOPLE that even though his “journey has ended in this lifetime … his impact lives on.”
“He carved out his own voice on the trumpet even with the initial strong influence from Miles Davis,” Hancock said.
Andrew Jack
The Star Wars actor and dialect coach for the Lord of The Rings films died at age 76.
Jill McCullough, his representative, said in a statement to the Evening Standard that Jack died on March 31 at a hospital outside of London as a result of complications he’d developed from COVID-19.
“Andrew lived on one of the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife; also a dialect coach: Gabrielle Rogers,” said McCullough. “Tragically she is stuck in quarantine in Australia having just flown in from NZ last week. She was unable to see or talk to him at the end of his life and there is a chance a funeral may not be held.”
Rogers said in a tweet on Tuesday, "We lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all 'with' him."
Jack had a long and impressive résumé, and was most recently hired to work on The Batman starring Robert Pattinson.
He also worked as a dialect coach on many of the Marvel films, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America: The First Avenger, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
He is survived by his wife and two children.
Maria Mercader
Mercader, a journalist and a producer for CBS News, died from coronavirus according to an announcement from CBS on March 30. She was 54.
CBS said that the journalist, who had been at the network for three decades, had been on medical leave for an unrelated matter since late February and passed away in a hospital in New York.
According to the network, the veteran journalist “fought cancer and related illnesses for more than 20 years, and was an inspiration each time she returned to work after a setback threatened to end her life.”
“Even more than her talents as a journalist, we will miss her indomitable spirit,” Susan Zirinsky, CBS News president and senior executive producer, said in a statement. “Maria was part of all of our lives. Even when she was hospitalized — and she knew something was going on at CBS, she would call with counsel, encouragement, and would say ‘you can do this.’ I called Maria a ‘warrior,’ she was. Maria was a gift we cherished.”
Mercader is survived by her father Manuel and brother Manuel.
Orlando McDaniel
Former NFL player McDaniel died on March 27 from complications of coronavirus. He was 59.
McDaniel, who got his start as a two-sport athlete during his time at Louisiana State University, recently displayed symptoms of the coronavirus after returning home to Texas following a trip to Washington, according to The Advocate. It is unclear where he may have contracted the virus.
McDaniel played briefly for the Denver Broncos after being selected in the second round of the 1982 NFL Draft. The athlete would later become executive director and founder of the North Texas Cheetahs girls’ track club, a position he held until his death.
Ken Shimura
The popular comedian, known as the Robin Williams of Japan, died at age 70 on March 30 in a Tokyo hospital from COVID-19 complications.
He rose to fame on the '70s variety show Hachijidayo Zeninshugo! (It’s 8 O’clock, Assemble Everyone!) and was known for his slapstick comedy. Before the Tokyo Olympics were postponed, Shimura was slated to run in the Olympic torch relay to represent Higashimurayama, a neighborhood located in Tokyo’s suburbs.
Alan Merrill
The singer-songwriter, who wrote the hit song "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," died on March 29 following a battle with COVID-19. He was 69.
His daughter, Lauren Merrill, announced his passing on Facebook. "The Coronavirus took my father this morning. I was given 2 minutes to say my goodbyes before I was rushed out," she wrote.
She added, "We probably won’t be able to mourn him properly with a funeral. I just lost the greatest love of my life and won’t be able to hug anyone because I’ve been exposed and need to self quarantine for two weeks....alone."
Joan Jett, who sang Merrill's 1982 hit, paid tribute to the songwriter on Twitter, writing, "I've just learned of the awful news that Alan Merrill has passed."
"My thoughts and love go to his family, friends and music community as a whole," she wrote. "I can still remember watching the Arrows on TV in London and being blown away by the song that screamed hit to me. With deep gratitude and sadness, wishing him a safe journey to the other side."
Joe Diffie
Diffie, one of the most celebrated country artists of the '90s, died on March 29, his publicist confirmed to PEOPLE. He was 61.
The Grammy-winning artist posted about his positive diagnosis two days before his death.
“I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment after testing positive for coronavirus,” Diffie wrote on social media. “We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.”
Among the country stars to pay tribute to the late musician were Carrie Underwood, Travis Tritt and Jason Aldean.
Terrence McNally
The Tony-winning playwright died on March 24 at the age of 81, a spokesperson for McNally confirmed to PEOPLE.
McNally was a lung cancer survivor who lived with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), an inflammatory lung disease that causes obstructed airflow from the lungs.
He was being treated at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital in in Sarasota, Florida at the time of his death.
McNally is survived by his husband Tom Kirdahy. The longtime pair were first partnered in a civil union ceremony in Vermont on December 20, 2003, before getting married in Washington, D.C. on April 6, 2010.
Mark Blum
Blum, a character actor known for playing a number of notable roles on stage and screen, died on March 26 due to complications associated with the novel virus. He was 69.
The star was known for his roles in movies, like Desperately Seeking Susan and Crocodile Dundee, and television, which includes You, NYPD Blue, Mozart in the Jungle and Succession. He also booked guest parts on shows like Law & Order, The West Wing, The Sopranos and more.
Blum is survived by his wife, Janet Zarish.
Floyd Cardoz
Chef Floyd Cardoz died on March 25 at Mountainside Medical Center in New Jersey as a result of complications from coronavirus, a spokesperson for his Hunger Inc. Hospitality Group confirmed to PEOPLE. He was 59.
The famed chef was admitted to the hospital for symptoms a week before his passing when he tested positive for COVID-19.
At the time of his diagnosis, he posted an update on his Instagram page, writing that he sought medical help as a “precautionary measure.”
“Sincere apologies everyone. I am sorry for causing undue panic around my earlier post. I was feeling feverish and hence as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York,” he wrote, adding he “was hugely anxious about my state of health" as he had just returned from a trip to Germany.
Born in Bombay, India, Cardoz moved to New York City to work in the restautant business. In 1997, he partnered with famed restaurateur Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group to open the contemporary Indian restaurant Tabla. Cardoz also own several other restaurants and competed on and won Bravo’s Top Chef Masters season 3 in 2011.
Cardoz is survived by his mother Beryl, his wife and business partner, Barkha, whom he met at hospitality school in India, and their two sons, Peter, 27, and Justin, 22.
Patricia Bosworth
The celebrity biographer, who wrote bestsellers of Marlon Brando, Jane Fonda and more, died on April 2 of complications of coronavirus. She was 86.
"Patti was more than a great writer. She was an inspiration and a pillar of support to so many wonderful people. And she was so dear to me. She was the youngest and most vibrant 86-year-old I know. I last spoke to her on March 10th. She had just returned from a week’s travels, researching for her new book about Paul Robeson…The deadly virus came on very quickly and she’s gone," her friend wrote on Facebook.