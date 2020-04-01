Celebrities We Lost to Coronavirus in 2020

Chris Trousdale, a member of the late '90s and early 2000s boy band Dream Street, died on June 2. He was 34.

News of his death was confirmed by a statement shared to his Instagram, which read, "It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Chris Trousdale on June, 2, 2020 from an undisclosed illness. He was a light to so many and will be missed dearly by his family, friends and fans all over the world."

A woman named Jane Gagle, who appears to have worked with Trousdale at the Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre, added in the comments section that "Chris was in a coma, on life support when he passed." She continued, "The outpouring of love has been tremendous. I am comforted by the hundreds of kind words and wishes. Chris was one of a kind and always the brightest light on any stage he stood on. Thank you for the love you gave him. He felt it to the end and I’m sure still as he watches from heaven."

Former Dream Street bandmate Jesse McCartney paid tribute to his friend on Instagram as well, noting in his caption that Trousdale "passed away due to complications from COVID-19.”