These Stars Faced Breast Cancer and Shared Their Inspiring Stories to Help Others  

Age at diagnosis: 44

The actress revealed to PEOPLE in August 2015 that she was battling breast cancer, which is now in remission.

She said in February, “I was always used to being the strong one, and during that time period, every wall I’d built up in my life came down. I also had a lot more time to look at myself and say, ‘I’m a pretty okay person’ and cut myself some slack. I’ve had a lot of those epiphanies. It’s OK to stumble.”

“I am continuing to eat right, exercise and stay very positive about my life. I am thankful to my family, friends and doctors for their support and, of course, my fans who have stood by me,” she previously told PEOPLE.