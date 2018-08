The Real Housewives of New Jersey star flaunted her ripped abs, toned arms and muscular legs in a tiny two-piece in the bikini division at the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships in June 2018. She won third place in the competition.

“She wanted a new challenge and pushed herself to the extreme. Right now she is in the best shape of her life,” a source told PEOPLE, adding that Giudice had been training since the December prior.