To Bathe or Not to Bathe: Where Jake Gyllenhaal, Cardi B and More Celebs Land on the Great Debate

Kunis, who was also a guest on the podcast with husband Ashton Kutcher, replied to Padman's question about bathing: "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway."

"But when I had children, I also didn't wash them every day," she explained. "I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever."

She clarified that she does bathe her kiddos, Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood, following one very important rule: "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."