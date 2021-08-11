To Bathe or Not to Bathe: Where Jake Gyllenhaal, Cardi B and More Celebs Land on the Great Debate
These stars really want you to know whether they're Team Bath Time or Team 'Wait for the Stink'
Lately, stars have been getting up close and personal about their bathing habits. Here's where everyone lands in The Great Debate ... or should we say The Great De-bath?
Dax Shepard
Shepard is Team No Bathing Every Day. He told his Armchair Expert co-host Monica Padman in a July 2021 episode that she "should not be getting rid of the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day," and instead only wash with water.
Monica Padman
Padman rebuffed with the following: "I can't believe I am in the minority here of washing my whole body in the shower. Who taught you to not wash?"
Mila Kunis
Kunis, who was also a guest on the podcast with husband Ashton Kutcher, replied to Padman's question about bathing: "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway."
"But when I had children, I also didn't wash them every day," she explained. "I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever."
She clarified that she does bathe her kiddos, Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood, following one very important rule: "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."
Ashton Kutcher
Kutcher also subscribes to the same philosophy: "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else."
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
In an astounding turn of events for the Great De-bath, the pair did admit to washing their faces frequently.
"I do have a tendency to throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out," Kutcher admitted.
Kunis said, "I do wash my face twice a day."
Kristen Bell
To round out the debate, Shepard's wife Kirsten Bell chimed in. The Good Place actress said of bathing their children, Lincoln and Delta, while visiting The View, "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There's a red flag. Honestly, it's just bacteria; once you get bacteria you gotta be like, 'Get in the tub or the shower.' So I don't hate what [Kunis and Kutcher] are doing. I wait for the stink."
Jake Gyllenhaal
Gyllenhaal has entered the chat.
The Academy Award-nominated actor confessed to Vanity Fair that "more and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times."
He added, "I do also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."
But he does believe in brushing his teeth: "I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do [brush my teeth]."
Dwayne Johnson
Lest you thought there were no celebs on Team Bathing, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson entered the conversation to confirm what we all assume: he showers.
"Nope, I'm the opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb," Johnson tweeted. "Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin'. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower."
Terry Crews
Crews told Access Hollywood that he's with Johnson. "I took three today! Three. Today. See, me and Dwayne are right! I took one in the morning after the workout and then I took one before I got here, and then I took one in between acts."
He continued, "I love to shower. I love to because I spend so much time sweating. If you ain't been sweating, you don't need to shower but I spend all day sweating ... I'm Mr. Old Spice, you know what I mean? So I gotta get clean."
Jason Momoa
It makes sense that Aquaman himself loves water. Weighing in during an interview with Access Hollywood, Momoa made sure everyone knew where he stood in terms of showering.
He said, "I'm not starting any trends. I shower. Trust me. I'm Aquaman. I'm in the f–king water. Don't worry about it. I'm Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. We good."
Chris Evans
Chris Evans settled this debate before it even needed settling, telling Today of his showering habits in July 2020, "I shower all the time. I'm a very clean person!"
His comments on the matter, of course, went viral given all of the showering talk going on as of late.
June Diane Raphael
"I bathe myself and my children every day," June Diane Raphael tweeted. A short, simple statement.
Jodie Turner-Smith
The Queen and Slim actress didn't even need to be asked if she and husband Joshua Jackson are Team Bath Time. She tweeted, "before you lot even ask: in this house, we bathe."
Cardi B
The rapper weighed in on the debate with a simple question posed to Twitter:
"Wassup with people saying they don't shower?" Cardi asked, adding simply: "It's giving itchy."