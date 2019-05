24 Celebrities Who Have Shared Their Abortion Stories to Help End the Stigma

Palmer said she felt “disheartened” about the newly passed law in Alabama that effectively bans abortion.

The actress tweeted that she decided to get an abortion because it was not a good time in her life to raise a child.

“I was worried about my career responsibilities and afraid that I could not exist as both a career woman and mother,” she tweeted, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Palmer has since deleted the tweet, and explained that the topic may have been too nuanced to express on Twitter.

“Twitter is sometimes too flat and too short to express intimate sentiments. Words without context, very annoying,” she wrote in a new tweet. “I am disheartened about hearing the news in Alabama. I feel as if women rights laws are going backwards. Individual choice is being taken. I’m truly so confused at the world [right now] and the policies that follow.”

Palmer also added #YouKnowMe to the end of her tweet, the hashtag Busy Philipps started to encourage women to share their abortion stories.

The Berlin Station star also said that her or anyone else’s decision to have an abortion does not affect their religious beliefs.

“Making individual choices is not a betrayal to your faith,” she said. “Mainly, because God knows your heart and your journey. God never judges. I hate that it’s always a this vs that, instead of an ‘I understand YOUR PERSPECTIVE.’ ”