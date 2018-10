19 Famous People with Psoriasis

When the TV host and style personality found out about her psoriasis diagnosis, “it knocked the confidence out of me for a long time and made me feel very frustrated,” she tells People.

Even today, with more of a handle on what can trigger her flare-ups, she still has to “remind myself religiously that this will pass and try to maintain a bigger perspective on it all.” With that in mind, she worked with psoriasis-control medication Otezla on a site that shares her insight with other psorasis suffers.