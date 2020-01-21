Celebrities Who've Opened Up About Their Battles with Parkinson's Disease

The musician sat down with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America in January 2020, along with his family, to update his fans on his ongoing health battle.

“I did my last show New Year’s Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves,” Ozzy began, before opening up about his diagnosis.

“It’s PRKN2,” wife Sharon further explained, adding that his disease is “not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination.”

“It’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day,” she continued.

Sharon also shared that Ozzy would be seeing a professional in Switzerland in April, who specializes in “getting your immune system at its peak” so he can return to making music for his fans.

“They’re my air, you know,” Ozzy said. “I feel better. I’ve owned up to the fact that I have — a case of Parkinson’s. And I just hope they hang on and they’re there for me because I need them.”

Despite Ozzy’s struggles, Sharon isn’t too hung up about her husband’s future.

“He’s gonna get back out there,” she said. “And he’s gonna do what he loves to do; I know it.”