11 Celebrities Who Are Living with Diabetes

The 52-year-old star was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 19, and said that it pushed her to eat healthfully and exercise. These days, for Berry, that means following the keto diet.

“Being diabetic most of my life, I have always had to take food very seriously,” she wrote on Instagram in January. “So for years, I have been following the keto or ketogenic diet. I hate the word ‘diet’ so while you’ll see the word diet, just know I encourage you to think of it as a lifestyle change NOT A DIET! Keto is a very low-carb food plan which actually forces your body to burn fat like crazy … So today I encourage you to say yes to keto, give it a try… what do you have to lose?!”