11 Celebrities Who Are Living with Diabetes

The 52-year-old star was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 19, and said that it pushed her to eat healthfully and exercise. These days, for Berry, that means following the keto diet.
“Being diabetic most of my life, I have always had to take food very seriously,” she wrote on Instagram in January. “So for years, I have been following the keto or ketogenic diet. I hate the word ‘diet’ so while you’ll see the word diet, just know I encourage you to think of it as a lifestyle change NOT A DIET! Keto is a very low-carb food plan which actually forces your body to burn fat like crazy … So today I encourage you to say yes to keto, give it a try… what do you have to lose?!”
Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 13, the singer has spent half of his life figuring out how to manage the disease.
Jonas recently opened up about his diabetes on Instagram, telling fans that a few weeks after his diagnosis, he was “barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic.”
“[I’m] prioritizing my physical health, working out and eating healthy and keeping my blood sugar in check,” he continued. “I have full control of my day-to-day life with this disease, and I’m so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way.”
After dealing with high blood sugar for years, the 62-year-old star developed Type 2 diabetes.
“I went to the doctor, and he said, ‘You know those high blood sugar numbers you’ve been dealing with since you were 36? Well, you’ve graduated! You’ve got Type 2 diabetes, young man,’ ” Hanks told David Letterman in 2013.
The diagnosis changed both his and wife Rita Wilson’s lives.
“We’ve really cut back a lot on sugar, and we find time in every day to exercise,” Wilson told PEOPLE in 2014. “We actually walk and hike together. [But] we’re not going to be doing duo, tantric yoga, or whatever.”
She may be the queen of pies, but living with Type 2 diabetes means the singer has to watch her sugar habits. LaBelle, 72, was diagnosed with the illness in 1994 after she collapsed onstage, and it led to her love of cooking.
“Taking my pots and pans on the road was the best thing I could have done because I could control what I put in my food and avoid all the things that aren’t good for diabetes,” she told PEOPLE in 2017. “Cooking for myself is why I’m still here.”
A heart attack and subsequent bypass surgery in 1987 forced the longtime talk show host to focus more on his health, so it came as a shock when King was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in the mid-1990s.
“I was already exercising. I was pretty much watching my diet,” he said in 2009, “So I kind of took it as, ‘Now? Now I get diabetes?’ ”
But King, 85, got serious about changing his diet for the better, and learned how to manage the illness, even when he wants something sugary.
“I still have the cravings, and sometimes, you know what I do? There’ll be a birthday cake. I’ll take a tiny little piece just to get a little sweetness in my mouth but I resist having more because I really think about living,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 2015. “I’m not ready to go yet. I’m too curious.”
The 51-year-old actress believes that her Type 2 diabetes diagnosis in 2007 saved her life.
“If I didn’t have diabetes, I would probably be at the International House of Pancakes eating a stack of pancakes with butter and syrup,” she said in 2013. “I would probably be 250 pounds. I would not be going to the doctor.”
After her diagnosis, Shepherd “learned how to eat.”
“I learned how to get rid of the white foods — the pasta, pancakes, cereal, anything loaded with sugar.”
“I feel really healthy,” she added. “I have so much energy. I want to live and I’m going to beat this thing. I feel so blessed.”
Just two years after he was drafted into the NFL, the former quarterback was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.
“It’s something you go to sleep with and you wake up with everyday,” Cutler, 35, told ESPN in 2012. “It’s not something that you can just be like ‘Hey, I’m going to take a day off here and I’ll catch back up with it tomorrow.’ It’s difficult to deal with.”
“His insulin use is down, and he’s off his blood pressure medication. And he looks the best he ever has: His weight is ideal and his skin is clear,” she said. “I really believe that my family’s infrequency of getting sick is due to our diet.”
Being a world-champion tennis star doesn’t preclude anyone from getting diabetes, including King. The 75-year-old, who has a history of the disease in her family, was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2014.
But, King said, her sport is one of a myriad of ways to stay ahead of the illness.
“Tennis is so good for diabetes,” she said. “We’ve had several examples of professional tennis players with diabetes. Billy Talbert lived into his 80s. Ham Richardson lived into his 70s. They lived much longer than the normal lifespan for diabetics, I think, because of the tennis and taking good care of themselves.”
The former American Idol judge was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 1998, but he put off thinking about his health for another six years. By that point, Jackson was 329 lbs., and his doctor told him constantly that he needed to lose weight.
He opted for a laparoscopic bypass surgery, and shed more than 100 lbs. Jackson told PEOPLE in 2004 that it’s “the best thing I have ever done.”
The 52-year-old star was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 19, and said that it pushed her to eat healthfully and exercise. These days, for Berry, that means following the keto diet.
“Being diabetic most of my life, I have always had to take food very seriously,” she wrote on Instagram in January. “So for years, I have been following the keto or ketogenic diet. I hate the word ‘diet’ so while you’ll see the word diet, just know I encourage you to think of it as a lifestyle change NOT A DIET! Keto is a very low-carb food plan which actually forces your body to burn fat like crazy … So today I encourage you to say yes to keto, give it a try… what do you have to lose?!”
Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 13, the singer has spent half of his life figuring out how to manage the disease.
Jonas recently opened up about his diabetes on Instagram, telling fans that a few weeks after his diagnosis, he was “barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic.”
“[I’m] prioritizing my physical health, working out and eating healthy and keeping my blood sugar in check,” he continued. “I have full control of my day-to-day life with this disease, and I’m so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way.”
After dealing with high blood sugar for years, the 62-year-old star developed Type 2 diabetes.
“I went to the doctor, and he said, ‘You know those high blood sugar numbers you’ve been dealing with since you were 36? Well, you’ve graduated! You’ve got Type 2 diabetes, young man,’ ” Hanks told David Letterman in 2013.
The diagnosis changed both his and wife Rita Wilson’s lives.
“We’ve really cut back a lot on sugar, and we find time in every day to exercise,” Wilson told PEOPLE in 2014. “We actually walk and hike together. [But] we’re not going to be doing duo, tantric yoga, or whatever.”
She may be the queen of pies, but living with Type 2 diabetes means the singer has to watch her sugar habits. LaBelle, 72, was diagnosed with the illness in 1994 after she collapsed onstage, and it led to her love of cooking.
“Taking my pots and pans on the road was the best thing I could have done because I could control what I put in my food and avoid all the things that aren’t good for diabetes,” she told PEOPLE in 2017. “Cooking for myself is why I’m still here.”
A heart attack and subsequent bypass surgery in 1987 forced the longtime talk show host to focus more on his health, so it came as a shock when King was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in the mid-1990s.
“I was already exercising. I was pretty much watching my diet,” he said in 2009, “So I kind of took it as, ‘Now? Now I get diabetes?’ ”
But King, 85, got serious about changing his diet for the better, and learned how to manage the illness, even when he wants something sugary.
“I still have the cravings, and sometimes, you know what I do? There’ll be a birthday cake. I’ll take a tiny little piece just to get a little sweetness in my mouth but I resist having more because I really think about living,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 2015. “I’m not ready to go yet. I’m too curious.”
The 51-year-old actress believes that her Type 2 diabetes diagnosis in 2007 saved her life.
“If I didn’t have diabetes, I would probably be at the International House of Pancakes eating a stack of pancakes with butter and syrup,” she said in 2013. “I would probably be 250 pounds. I would not be going to the doctor.”
After her diagnosis, Shepherd “learned how to eat.”
“I learned how to get rid of the white foods — the pasta, pancakes, cereal, anything loaded with sugar.”
“I feel really healthy,” she added. “I have so much energy. I want to live and I’m going to beat this thing. I feel so blessed.”
Just two years after he was drafted into the NFL, the former quarterback was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.
“It’s something you go to sleep with and you wake up with everyday,” Cutler, 35, told ESPN in 2012. “It’s not something that you can just be like ‘Hey, I’m going to take a day off here and I’ll catch back up with it tomorrow.’ It’s difficult to deal with.”
“His insulin use is down, and he’s off his blood pressure medication. And he looks the best he ever has: His weight is ideal and his skin is clear,” she said. “I really believe that my family’s infrequency of getting sick is due to our diet.”
Being a world-champion tennis star doesn’t preclude anyone from getting diabetes, including King. The 75-year-old, who has a history of the disease in her family, was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2014.
But, King said, her sport is one of a myriad of ways to stay ahead of the illness.
“Tennis is so good for diabetes,” she said. “We’ve had several examples of professional tennis players with diabetes. Billy Talbert lived into his 80s. Ham Richardson lived into his 70s. They lived much longer than the normal lifespan for diabetics, I think, because of the tennis and taking good care of themselves.”
The former American Idol judge was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 1998, but he put off thinking about his health for another six years. By that point, Jackson was 329 lbs., and his doctor told him constantly that he needed to lose weight.
He opted for a laparoscopic bypass surgery, and shed more than 100 lbs. Jackson told PEOPLE in 2004 that it’s “the best thing I have ever done.”
You May Like
Read More
Stay in the Know
Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story