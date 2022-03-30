6 Celebrities Who Have Dealt with Aphasia

In 2001, the Basic Instinct star was rushed to the hospital with a stroke that created a "massive" cerebral hemorrhage, she told The Hollywood Reporter. Stone bled for nine days, and then spent the next two years "learning to walk and talk again," both symptoms of aphasia.

"I came home from that stroke stuttering, couldn't read for two years," she said. "... It's been a humbling journey: I was on Law & Order ... and I had a hard time with my lines. I can talk about it now because I'm OK now ... I feel really good about talking and having my full vocabulary."

Stone said that she's thrilled now to be aging, when the chance of recovering from a stroke like the one she had was so low. And though the experience of struggling to read and speak was temporary, it changed how she functions in the world.

"I became more emotionally intelligent," Stone told ABC News. "I chose to work very hard to open up other parts of my mind. Now I'm stronger. And I can be abrasively direct. That scares people, but I think that's not my problem. It's like, I have brain damage; you'll just have to deal with it."