Celebrities Who've Tested Positive for COVID in 2021

In a clip from his appearance on The Dr. Oz Show on Jan. 14, Gosselin said he came close to being put on a ventilator after testing positive for the virus.

"So if your doctor thinks that even one more day of delay would have led you to being on a ventilator, which of course takes the mortality rate up dramatically, then you actually were walking that tightrope," host Dr. Mehmet Oz told Gosselin, who is now recovering at home.

"Yeah, I had a really bad COVID pneumonia based upon my numbers," Gosselin revealed. "Now, what's interesting is I didn't feel it. I didn't feel sick and I didn't feel pain ... but when you went to move or do anything and you felt so weak and you wanted to pass out, it was really scary."

"If my urinals were full, I had to stand up and use the bathroom, I would fear it because I'm like, 'Oh my God, I'm going to pass out. I can't breathe,' " he continued. "I called the nurse and I felt guilty calling the nurse all the time. Like, 'Can you just help me get this? Can you help me do that?' Everything, you feel like an invalid."

"You go from perfectly healthy one week to you can't do anything the next week," he added. "It was so weird. It's still weird now."