Celebrities Who've Tested Positive for COVID in 2021
See who has contracted the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19
More than 150 celebrities contracted coronavirus in 2020, and the numbers have continued to rise into the new year, though the country has started seeing light at the end of the tunnel thanks to the distribution of three vaccines. Here are the stars who have opened up about testing positive in 2021.
For more information on lives that were lost to the COVID-19 and the latest updates on confirmed cases in the U.S., expert health advice and how the virus is affecting people around the world, visit PEOPLE's coronavirus hub here.
Catt Sadler
The entertainment reporter revealed on Instagram that she tested positive after caring for an unvaccinated person with the virus, whom they initially thought just had the flu. She warned her followers that "the pandemic is very much NOT over" and that the Delta variant is "relentless and highly contagious and grabbed ahold of me even after getting vaccinated."
She detailed her symptoms in her July 13 Instagram post, sharing that she had two days of a fever, head throbbing, extreme congestion, "even some weird puss coming out of my eye," serious fatigue and "no energy to even leave the bed."
"If you are vaccinated, don't let your guard down," she continued, adding, "**Vaccines lessen the likelihood of hospitalization and death but you can still catch this thing. So continue to protect yourselves."
Philip Sweet
Little Big Town announced that singer Sweet (left) was diagnosed with COVID in April during an interview on Audacy. "Well, Philly's not feeling good. We might as well break the news, he's got the COVID," said bandmate Jimi Westbrook. "He seems to be holding off the really bad stuff, just a little not feeling great."
Lead singer Karen Fairchild added, "Over the hump today, he's hoping. ... He is, unfortunately, so sad and missing out on this whole ACM week. But he'll be back soon."
Little Big Town, nominated for group of the year at the 2021 ACM Awards, is set to perform their latest "Wine, Beer, Whiskey" on Broadway during the April 18 broadcast.
Luke Bryan
The country star had to miss the first live taping of American Idol on April 12 after testing positive for COVID-19.
"I'm sad to say I won't be a part of tonight's first live @americanidol show," he wrote on Twitter. "I tested positive for COVID but I'm doing well and look forward to being back at it soon."
Sarah Palin
In late March, the former governor of Alaska and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee-turned-TV personality confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE that she contracted the coronavirus as did some of her family members, including 12-year-old son Trig. She said much of the family lost senses of taste and smell, in addition to fevers and sore muscles.
"As confident as I'd like to be about my own health, and despite my joking that I'm blessed to constantly breathe in the most sterile (frozen!) air, my case is perhaps one of those that proves anyone can catch this," Palin said in her statement.
Jessica Simpson
Simpson shared a health update in an Instagram post in late March as she promoted her upcoming essay for Amazon's Original Stories series.
"This past year has been especially intense for me and so many of you. I started writing this essay on the same day I received a positive test result for COVID-19," she shared in the caption, though she did not go into details about her experience with the virus or say exactly when she was sick.
"I decided instead of being driven by fear, I would manifest a hopeful conversation with you," she continued. "I felt strong, resilient, and God-inspired through my pen teaching me as I was sharing with you ways to get to the other side of fear."
Sandra Lee
On March 29, the chef revealed to fans that her family has had a difficult few weeks, with her aunt, uncle and herself all having recently tested positive for COVID-19. "Personally I had Covid! Now do not have Covid! I do have the antibodies," she explained on Instagram. Detailing some of her symptoms, she added that she chose not to share until now " because I didn't want to bring any attention to it .....certainly not with everything Else already going on. Sweet baby Jesus!"
Karolína Kurková
In a March 2021 interview with Babe by HATCH, the Czech supermodel revealed that she recovered from COVID-19 after being diagnosed with it while pregnant. Kurková is currently expecting her third child with husband Archie Drury, a baby girl they'll name Luna Grace.
"At first, finding out I had COVID while pregnant was unnerving, especially as I didn't know anybody who had it while they were pregnant," she said. "I remember we didn't have symptoms but decided to get tested, and sure enough, the next day, the doctor called with a 'positive' result."
"The first night I was a little scared but went into full-on mama-bear mode. I had to stay vital for everyone," adds Kurková, who is also mom to sons Noah Lee, 5, and Tobin Jack, 11.
She says she then quarantined in her apartment with her husband and two boys with "no help." Thankfully, her symptoms were mild — "but it was still intense," she added.
Charlotte Flair
The 13-time WWE champion announced on Twitter on March 22 that she has tested positive for the virus.
"I know everyone has been wondering where I have been," Flair, 34, began, before explaining, "I tested positive for COVID and have been home resting."
Flair, who is the daughter of wrestling icon Ric Flair, added, "Thank you everyone for your love."
Lauren Alaina
The 26-year-old country star shared a statement on her social media pages on March 20, sharing that she is currently recovering in quarantine.
"I am so sad to say I will not be at the acoustic show in Lexington, Kentucky tonight," Alaina said in a statement. "I tested positive for COVID yesterday. I am quarantining and trying to get better! Please know I can't wait to be back - when it is safe for all of us."
The singer also added a plea for fans to still see the other artists taking part in the show, which was scheduled to take place that evening.
Prince Daniel & Princess Victoria of Sweden
The Royal Court of Sweden announced on Facebook on March 11 that the couple began isolating at home with their two children — Princess Estelle, 9, and Prince Oscar, 5 — after Victoria began experiencing cold symptoms the previous day.
The prince and princess were both "showing slight symptoms, but feeling well according to circumstances," the statement said.
Celebrations of Princess Victoria's name day scheduled for that Friday were canceled.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann & Kroy Biermann
On March 2, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed that she and her husband were fighting off the viral respiratory illness in an Instagram Story post from the doctor's office.
"Hubby and I tested + for Covid A few days ago! Been a hell of a ride!" Kim shared alongside a photo of herself and the former football player hooked up to IVs. "Very thankful for our Dr's and a HUGE thank you to [Chris Tuff] for keeping us healthy and Piedmont Infusion Center as well THANK YOU SO MUCH!!"
"You guys rock! Thank you for all you do," the reality star added. "My nurses were absolutely phenomenal."
Trisha Yearwood
The country star's husband Garth Brooks announced that after exposure to a team member who had COVID, Yearwood tested positive and was experiencing symptoms. "Officially, she's diagnosed as 'on her way out of the tunnel' now, though, which I'm extremely thankful for," Brooks said. "Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together."
Donna Karan
Shortly after receiving her first dose of the vaccine, the designer discovered she'd had recent exposure, and tested positive for COVID herself. She later posted that after time in the hospital, she was feeling better, and thanked the nurses and other healthcare workers for their care.
Gwyneth Paltrow
In a post on her Goop website, the actress revealed that she'd had COVID very early on in the pandemic, but is still dealing with long-haul effects from the disease. "It left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog," she wrote, adding that she was trying an anti-inflammatory diet to attempt to mitigate the symptoms.
Maynard James Keenan
The Tool frontman disclosed that he had been diagnosed with COVID twice at the end of 2020, and both times experienced difficulty breathing and coughing fits. He said he was still suffering from lung damage and had frequent coughing fits, plus other effects: "I had an autoimmune attack on my system in the form of, like, a rheumatoid arthritis. Basically, from what I understand, it attacks weird spots and it's random. So that's what I got. That was my prize."
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi
The 33-year-old Jersey Shore alumna celebrated Valentine's Day at a distance this year, as she has tested positive for COVID-19, she revealed on Instagram.
"Happy Valentine's Day! This ones a bit different....I have Covid. I've been isolated in my room since I found out. My family & I have been super cautious & careful, so this is super scary," the mother of three wrote in her caption.
Polizzi shares sons Angelo James, 20 months, and Lorenzo Dominic, 8, plus daughter Giovanna Marie, 6, with husband Jionni LaValle. They have all tested negative, she added, and she is isolating in her bedroom.
Describing her symptoms, Polizzi said they "started out as just a bad sinus cold" and "headache, stuffy nose & mild cough." She added that she then felt "super tired and ended up napping all day which made me go get tested."
Shawn Johnson East
The former Olympic gymnast, who is expecting her second child with husband Andrew East, has tested positive for the coronavirus, she revealed on her Instagram Story on Jan 31.
"Got my results back today and they came back positive for Covid," she said.
"Not going to lie... I'm nervous knowing I'm positive," added Johnson East, 29, who is mom to 15-month-old daughter Drew Hazel. "It's been a long two weeks of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) with Drew and now this... my body is exhausted."
She explained a few of the reasons why she was worried after her positive diagnosis. "1: I don't want to get my family sick. 2: I have asthma and have had it my entire life so this scares me a little extra. 3: had a very close family member fight for his life last month while battling Covid so it's a serious topic of concern/hits home in our household," she explained.
"So far, I have a cough, terrible sore throat and headache. Fatigue for sure but... that's pregnancy haha," she said of her symptoms. "Not looking for any kind of pitty [sic] party. Just a reminder to take care of yourself. Drink an extra water tonight and wash your hands."
Nick Cannon
The comedian has tested positive for COVID-19, PEOPLE confirmed on Feb. 3.
Cannon, 40, is currently in quarantine and resting, a representative for the star told Variety, who was the first outlet to report the news.
Cannon will be taking a break from his hosting duties on The Masked Singer, according to the outlet, and will be temporarily replaced by Niecy Nash for the first few episodes of the season.
Andrew Yang
New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), he announced on Feb. 2.
"After testing negative as recently as this weekend, I have taken a positive COVID rapid test," the politician, who ran in last year's presidential election, said in a tweet. "I'm experiencing mild symptoms, but am otherwise feeling well & in good spirits. I'm quarantining & adhering to public health guidelines until I can get back out on the campaign trail."
"Evelyn already has me very well-contained and cared for," Yang, 46, added in another tweet, referring to his wife Evelyn Yang. He continued, "in all seriousness if you want me to feel better donate to my campaign! Then I can relax."
Michael Strahan
On Jan. 28's Good Morning America, Strahan's co-hosts, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Amy Robach, addressed his absence at the top of the show, explaining that their co-host had been diagnosed with the virus but is doing "well."
"We know that you have noticed that Michael has not been here with us this week. He wanted us to let you know that he has tested positive for COVID and is at home, quarantining right now," Roberts said.
"So many of you have reached out to him and asked about him and he says, 'Thank you,' for the concern and well wishes. He's also feeling well and looking forward to being back here shortly," Stephanopoulos began before adding, "You should know that all of us here — both in front of the camera and behind the scenes — have been cleared by Disney to be here after contact tracing and following CDC guidelines."
Dave Chappelle
The comedian tested positive for COVID-19, a representative confirmed to multiple outlets on Jan. 22. His upcoming shows in Austin, Texas have been cancelled.
The statement added that the comedian, 47, "has safely conducted socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June 2020 and he moved those shows to Austin during the winter. Chappelle implemented COVID-19 protocols which included rapid testing for the audience and daily testing for himself and his team. His diligent testing enabled him to immediately respond by quarantining, thus mitigating the spread of the virus."
The actor is not currently experiencing any symptoms of COVID, according to the rep.
Karl-Anthony Towns
The Minnesota Timberwolves star revealed on Jan. 15 that he tested positive, months after losing his mother to the virus.
"Prior to tonight's game, I received yet another awful call that I tested positive for COVID," Towns began in a statement posted to Twitter and Instagram. "I will immediately isolate and follow every protocol."
As a result of his positive test, the Timberwolves' game against the Memphis Grizzlies was postponed. In his statement, the 25-year-old athlete called on his fans to take the virus seriously and "stop the spread."
"I pray every day that this nightmare of a virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all the necessary precautions," Towns wrote. "We cannot stop the spread of this virus alone, it must be a group effort by all of us."
His girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, wrote a supportive message in the comments section of his Instagram post. "Praying for you baby. You got this. God's got you," she shared.
Liv Tyler
The actress shared that she tested positive for the virus on New Year's Day and had to quarantine away from her family, including daughter Lula Rose, 4, and son Sailor Gene, 5.
"I missed My babies beyond but they visited my window and called up to me and I watch them play outside. Such a gift. They sent little messages and drawings under my door," she wrote on Instagram. "Reminders of what's on the other side. What to get better for."
Andy Murray
Ahead of the Australian Open, the professional tennis player tested positive and will not be taking part in the annual tennis tournament.
"Andy Murray has advised that he has tested positive to COVID-19 and is isolating at home in the UK," the tournament's Twitter account announced in a statement on Jan. 14. "Unfortunately this means he will be unable to join the official AO charter flights arriving in Australia in the coming days to go through the quarantine period with the other players."
The statement added: "The AO fans love Andy, and we know how much he loves competing here in Melbourne and how hard he'd worked for this opportunity."
Brielle Biermann
On Jan. 13, the reality star shared on her Instagram Stories that she has had the virus for about two weeks, and has been isolating while she recovers.
"I've had covid (still recovering but I'm doing good today!!)" she wrote in one slide, adding that it's the first day in a long time that she's worn makeup because she had several virtual meetings to attend while still quarantining.
"Shoutout to Kroy who has been delivering me my necessities at the stairs. He's been bringing me all my clothes and food. He even brought me milk and cookies the other night," Brielle said of her step-father — though her mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, later clarified on her own Instagram Story that it was she who provided the sweet treats.
Jon Gosselin
In a clip from his appearance on The Dr. Oz Show on Jan. 14, Gosselin said he came close to being put on a ventilator after testing positive for the virus.
"So if your doctor thinks that even one more day of delay would have led you to being on a ventilator, which of course takes the mortality rate up dramatically, then you actually were walking that tightrope," host Dr. Mehmet Oz told Gosselin, who is now recovering at home.
"Yeah, I had a really bad COVID pneumonia based upon my numbers," Gosselin revealed. "Now, what's interesting is I didn't feel it. I didn't feel sick and I didn't feel pain ... but when you went to move or do anything and you felt so weak and you wanted to pass out, it was really scary."
"If my urinals were full, I had to stand up and use the bathroom, I would fear it because I'm like, 'Oh my God, I'm going to pass out. I can't breathe,' " he continued. "I called the nurse and I felt guilty calling the nurse all the time. Like, 'Can you just help me get this? Can you help me do that?' Everything, you feel like an invalid."
"You go from perfectly healthy one week to you can't do anything the next week," he added. "It was so weird. It's still weird now."
Grimes
The singer told fans on Jan. 8 that she "finally got COVID but weirdly enjoying the Dayquil fever dream 2021."
Grimes made the announcement on her Instagram Stories, but did not disclose exactly when she tested positive or if husband Elon Musk or son X Æ A-12 Musk have been affected by the virus.