Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

The actor announced his positive results on Instagram on March 11.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” Hanks wrote.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

He added, “We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

Hanks is currently in Australia’s Gold Coast for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic, in which he plays the music icon’s longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Filming for the movie has been halted.