On an April 2019 episode of Coach’s Dream It Real podcast, Gomez discussed how therapy has helped her address some issues that stem from her early years in the spotlight. “My situation is different and very weird but when I was younger, I was exposed to all of this [fame],” she said. “It was just all these pictures and all the things and all I would do is look at the flaws … it is hard.”

“I am a believer of therapy … I wish I could have done a lot of things and experienced things maybe a little differently,” she continued. “I go to therapy. It’s just one of the most important things — to get to know yourself. Not saying everyone in the world has to do it! But I do think that it’s helped me understand myself and my childhood a lot better.”