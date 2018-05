Why One Riverdale Star Is Done Dieting, and 36 More Celebs Who've Stood Up to Unrealistic Body Standards

In February 2018, the Riverdale star revealed she’d battled eating disorders in the past. And though she told PEOPLE in May she still grappled with “fear of losing control when it comes to eating disorders,” she also declared she was done dieting.

“It’s fine to eat dessert when I want to eat dessert, because that will give me the peace of mind I need. I’ll know that if I ate chocolate cake, maybe I won’t the next day. I’ve learned to trust myself that I’m going to make healthy choices because I care about my health.”

“I feel like I know I have enough friends who support me through [bad days], like I’ll call a friend and be like, ‘I really don’t feel good about what I ate today,’ and she’ll be like ‘Dude, it’s fine.’ “