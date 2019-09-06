'It's CelluLIT!' 13 Times Celebs Posted Pics of Stretch Marks and Cellulite to Show Their Bodies Some Love
Demi Lovato
The singer got vulnerable on Instagram when she posted an unedited photo of herself in a bikini in September 2019. She wrote in a lengthy caption, “This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got.”
Lovato, who has been open about her recovery since a July 2018 overdose, said that she’s hoping to be more authentic in this new chapter of her life “rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards.”
She shared: “So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet sh—. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too!”
She also made sure to let fans know that her journey to self-love and body positivity isn’t linear: “Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥”
Ashley Graham
Graham, who announced on Aug. 14, 2019, that she is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin, posted a nude photo to Instagram showing off her stretch marks. Fans praised Graham for being “real and relatable,” with one saying, “This is what girls need to see.”
She captioned the picture, “same same but a little different.” The post isn’t the first for Graham, who is vocal about body positivity.
Kourtney Kardashian
Fans are used to seeing the eldest Kardashian sister and mother of three posing for a sexy swimsuit shot, but visible stretch marks were new to them — and they were effusive in their praise of the unretouched photos. Kourtney responded in the comments, saying, “I love my little stripes.”
Olivia Munn
The star shared a photo of herself in a miniskirt to Instagram, and almost immediately, a war broke out among commenters between those praising her for not editing out the appearance of cellulite and those slamming people for commenting about it at all. Munn entered the fray in the comments to say “What woman doesn’t have cellulite?? It’s not gonna stop me from posting a pic.”
Ashley Graham
The model celebrated her body when she posted this photo of her thighs. She wrote, “I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I’m in. And I’m not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. and you shouldn’t be either.” She topped it off with the hashtags, “#beautybeyondsize #lovetheskinyourein.”
Chrissy Teigen
Whether it’s relatable mom moments or opening up about postpartum depression, Teigen always keeps it real. She posted this photo of her legs to Instagram, telling her followers, “stretchies say hi!” Teigen explained why she doesn’t retouch her stretch marks in an interview with Elle: “I don’t want anyone to feel like they’re the only ones [with stretch marks].”
Jessie James Decker
Decker shared this photo while vacationing in 2016 with her husband., Eric Decker. She included the hashtag, “loosemommyskin.”
Robyn Lawley
The Sports Illustrated model often shows off her body “in its natural state” on Instagram, showing love for her stretch marks. She urges her followers to love their bodies the way that they are and to celebrate their “tiger stripes.”
Jameela Jamil
The Good Place star wants people to see the unretouched version of her. “Finally able to INSIST my image, even on billboards isn’t ever airbrushed,” she tweeted alongside a poster for the show. “I get backfat in Every. Single. Bra. And I used to hide/bin so many photos because of ‘muffin tops.’ Double chins/ ‘imperfections’ because I never saw them on people on TV #freethebackfat.”
Jamil, who once struggled with an eating disorder, added, “I’m aware this isn’t some huge victory, and not ‘brave’ but as someone who had such obsessive body dysmorphia and was so fixated on the embarrassment of what we perceive as ‘flaws’ this is just a little win for little anorexic teenage me.”
Jameela Jamil
Jamil also decided to rename her stretch marks when she posted this photo of the ones that she has on her chest. “Boob stretch marks are a normal, beautiful thing,” the actress explains. “I have stretch marks all over my body and I hereby rename them all Babe Marks. They are a sign my body dared to take up extra space in a society that demands our eternal thinness. They are my badge of honour for resisting society’s weaponizing of the female form.”
Iskra Lawrence
The model posted these unretouched photos with an important message: “You are more than your body.”
Here’s the full caption: “Oh hey there.. Yes this is clearly a booty pic but do you see why? Because I haven’t airbrushed my tiger stripe stretch marks 🐯 or my cellulite lightening bolts ⚡️ or my back fat 🌮🍔🍕because this is my body, I love it it’s real and I love posting pictures showing how confident I am because society has taught us we have ‘flaws’ and I’m telling you who gives a.. Because you are more than your body and you get to decide what beauty is❤️.”
Hillary Duff
After being photographed by the paparazzi while vacationing with her son in 2017, Duff penned a lengthy Instagram post celebrating her body.
“I am posting this on behalf of young girls, women, and mothers of all ages,” Duff began. “I’m enjoying a vacation with my son after a long season of shooting and being away from him for weeks at a time over those months. Since websites and magazines love to share ‘celeb flaws’ – well I have them! My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, 5 years ago. I’m turning 30 in September and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go. Ladies, lets be proud of what we’ve got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed.”
Lena Dunham
When Dunham was featured on the cover of Glamour in 2017, the GIRLS creator celebrated the fact that her photo was unretouched. She wrote, “Today this body is on the cover of a magazine that millions of women will read, without photoshop, my thigh on full imperfect display. Whether you agree with my politics, like my show or connect to what I do, it doesn’t matter- my body isn’t fair game. No one’s is, no matter their size, color, gender identity, and there’s a place for us all in popular culture to be recognized as beautiful.”