12 Celebrities Who Were Told to Lose Weight (Yep, Really)

In an interview with InStyle, the singer opened up about the early days of her career, when people in the industry told her to lose weight. Lopez, however, wasn’t fazed.

“They didn’t bother me at all. But I got a lot of flak for it from people in the industry. They’d say, ‘You should lose a few pounds,’ or ‘You should do this or do that.’ It finally got to the point that I was like, ‘This is who I am. I’m shaped like this,’ ” Lopez said. “Everybody I grew up with looked like that, and they were all beautiful to me. I didn’t see anything wrong with it. I still don’t!”