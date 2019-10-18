8 Female Celebrities Who Got Real About Their Experiences with Menopause

Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Menopause "Needs a Bit of Rebranding"
“I think when you get into perimenopause, you notice a lot of changes. I can feel the hormonal shifts happening, the sweating, the moods — you’re all of a sudden furious for no reason … Menopause gets a really bad rap and needs a bit of rebranding. I remember when my mother went through menopause and it was such a big deal and I think there was grief around it for her and all these emotions. I don’t think we have in our society a great example of an aspirational menopausal woman.”
Emma Thompson Knows There Are Perks to Menopause
“It’s such a cold night. You know, it’s the first time I’ve been actively grateful for the menopause.”
—while accepting the best actress award for Saving Mr. Banks at the National Board of Review in 2014
Kim Cattrall Thinks "It's as Natural as Having a Child"
“I don’t think it’s shameful. It’s as natural as having a child — it really is; it’s part of life. Physically, it’s part of how we’re made; hormonally, it’s how we’re constructed; chemically, it’s how we work. Like anything in nature: The seed is planted, it grows, it comes to fruition, after a period of time it starts to change and age, and it’s scary. You wonder, Will I be attractive, desirable, feminine? What is next chapter of life? I think it’s one of the reasons why it’s so taboo is because we don’t talk about it — it’s too frightening even to talk to a doctor about it. I want to reach out to women to encourage them to educate themselves about this time in their lives.”
Gillian Anderson Believes Menopause Should Be "Treated as a Rite of Passage"
“How wonderful would it be if we could get to a place where we are able to have these conversations openly and without shame? Admit, freely, that this is what’s going on. So we don’t feel like we’re going mad or insane or alone in any of the symptoms we are having […] Perimenopause and menopause should be treated as the rites of passage that they are. If not celebrated, then at least accepted and acknowledged and honored.”
Oprah Says It's the Perfect Time to Reinvent Yourself
“So many women I’ve talked to see menopause as a blessing. I’ve discovered that this is your moment to reinvent yourself after years of focusing on the needs of everyone else.”
Julie Walters Has Strategies for Coping While Working in the Spotlight
“Oh God! It was like a chimney and came from the base of my spine. I was doing this TV show called Murder, and every take there’d be, ‘Stop! She’s having a flush!’ At the National, I’d come off stage for a quick change and have to shout, ‘Garth, the tray!’ And this guy would come with this big tin tray and fan me. Harry Potter, I was in a wig and padding, and they had to put this big tube of air conditioning in my face!”
—to SAGA in 2015
Bette Midler Doesn't Think We Should Obsess Over Aging
“I don’t suggest that anyone obsess over menopause or aging. Still, it is true that in this culture, they throw you out when you get older. I see it all the time, especially in my business. At my age, you’re playing somebody’s mother — and there aren’t even a lot of those roles!”
—in a 2001 interview with Oprah
Whoopi Goldberg Is Still Trying to Understand the Science
“How can you keep a man [erect] for 19 hours and not be able to cool down a hot flash? How is that possible?”