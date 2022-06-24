Celebrities React to the Reversal of Roe v. Wade: 'Absolutely Terrified'

Reactions came swiftly as news spread of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark case that eliminates the constitutional right to abortion

In response to Friday's announcement that Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision of 1973 that granted women the right to an abortion in every state, has been overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, public figures are sharing their reactions.

The 6-to-3 ruling reverses nearly 50 years of legal precedent and will completely change the landscape of women's reproductive rights by giving individual states the power to decide whether to allow the procedure. It is estimated that nearly half the country will enact near-total bans in the coming months.

After the news broke Friday morning, many began to use their platforms to share their thoughts.

Hailey Bieber reposted to Instagram a news story from Complex with the caption "wow…I'm speechless. What an extreme loss and disappointment. This is really really scary."

Author Glennon Doyle shared her fears on Twitter: "Comfort to every human being who feels afraid right now," the Untamed author wrote. "I feel afraid too. it is okay to feel afraid and tender now. soon, the anger returns and we fight like bloody hell. first the pain, then the mother f------ rising."

Tracee Ellis Ross reposted the author's tweet along with a series of other posts in response to the decision.

Jonathan Van Ness shared a series of Tweets concluding with a statement calling the decision "heartbreaking."

"This is Trump & the GOP. Forcing pregnancy on people," the Queer Eye star wrote.

They continued, "This is about controlling bodies and keeping people in systemic poverty for generations. It's heartbreaking that this personal medical decision has been made by people enforcing their evangelical beliefs on all of us."

Bette Midler jumped on Twitter as well to say, "GET READY, GAYS. YOU'RE NEXT," referencing a prediction that the Supreme Court will now look to overturn Lawrence v. Texas and Obergefell v. Hodge — the rulings that currently protect the right to a same-sex relationship and the right to same-sex marriage.

Monica Lewinsky shared a simple "f— you" to each of the justices who voted to overturn the law.

Both Michelle and Barack Obama also shared statements on the decision, with Michelle sharing that she is also "heartbroken."

"I am heartbroken that we may now be destined to learn the painful lessons of a time before Roe was made law of the land — a time when women risked losing their lives getting illegal abortions," she wrote in part of a lengthy statement posted both to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

She continued, "When we don't understand our history, we are doomed to repeat its mistakes."

The former first lady then shared links to both Planned Parenthood and The United State of Women Reproductive Justice Hub for those wanting to take action.

Taylor Swift reposted Michelle Obama's statement, adding that she is "absolutely terrified."

Barack Obama also echoed his wife's sentiment in his own statement posted to the social media platforms.

"Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues —attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans," the former president of the United States wrote while also sharing resources.

Hillary Clinton also shared her reaction to the news online as a long-time supporter for the pro-choice movement.

"Most Americans believe the decision to have a child is one of the most sacred decisions there is, and that such decisions should remain between patients and their doctors," she wrote. "Today's Supreme Court opinion will live in infamy as a step backward for women's rights and human rights."

Seth MacFarlane tweeted a response as well, calling it "dystopian sci-fi" before saying "how much farther this will go depends on American voters."

Maria Shriver, the former first lady of California, shared a series of tweets explaining her feelings on the decision.

"This decision rocks my world," she wrote in one message. "This decision is devastating. It makes me feel like we women are unprotected in every way. This court has just lit a fire, started a revolution."

In a subsequent tweet, Shriver wrote, "As heartbroken as I am, as pissed off as I am, I refuse to be silent. I refuse to give up. Women across this country are going to rise up like you've never seen. If you thought we were a lot before, just wait."

Former President Donald Trump, who appointed three of the Supreme Court justices responsible for today's decision, reacted to the announcement in an interview with Fox News.

"This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago," Trump told the outlet.

He continued on by saying, "I think, in the end, this is something that will work out for everybody."

When asked if he feels like he played a role in the reversal, Trump said "God made the decision."

Busy Philipps spoke out against the decision on Twitter calling it a "sham."

"It doesn't end here," the actress wrote. "F--- this sham. F--- these people. If you're a single issue voter and your issue is your taxes, f---- you too. This Supreme Court is on you."

Music producer and songwriter, Finneas shared that he didn't quite have the words.

"I don't even know what to say other than absolutely f--- this," he wrote on Twitter.

Khloé, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian all reposted posts to their Instagram stories about the reversal.

Khloé's series of shares included a post from Planned Parenthood sharing resources for people to find out information about abortion in their area.

Kourtney reposted a sign that illustrated the idea that women's reproductive rights are more controlled than guns in the United States. "This is America," the sign read.

Kim also shared a series of posts to her Story including one slide featuring a short message that reads, "In America, guns have more rights than women."

Their younger sister, Kendall Jenner, also reacted to the news in her Instagram story by reposting a post from The New York Times along with the caption, "disturbing...disappointing...devastating..."

Jameela Jamil shared her reaction on Instagram in two separate posts outlining her thoughts.

"The past 6 years has been terrifying and somehow keeps getting worse. These f------ evil bastards know that this never ends abortion, it only ends safe abortion," the actress wrote in a caption.

She continued, "PRO LIFE, but only saying abortion has to be decided state by state, but gun laws are protected nationwide… f------ hundreds of mass shootings this year and it's only June."

In a follow-up post, Jamil posed the question of "who is gonna pay for all these unwanted babies?"

"Who is giving out free healthcare to people forced to follow through pregnancies?," she continued.

Sophie Turner posted a video to her Instagram story Friday sharing her thoughts on what this decision means for women.

"Overturning Roe v. Wade is setting us back 50 years, this isn't going to save any lives. It's going to kill and endanger millions of women who are going to end up getting backstreet abortions, dangerous back street abortions, and end up dying from it," the actress said.