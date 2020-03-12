Countless Celebrities Send Well Wishes to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson After Coronavirus Diagnosis

The well wishes are pouring in for Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson.

On Wednesday night, the Oscar-winner announced on Instagram and Twitter that he and his wife had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, which was recently declared a global pandemic. Hanks, 63, explained that he and Wilson “felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches” prior to their diagnosis and are now in isolation in Australia.

After his announcement, Reese Witherspoon, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and more of the couple’s famous friends sent their love and support by commenting on his social media posts.

“Love and get well soon and come home soon to you and @RitaWilson,” Louis-Dreyfus replied to his tweet, while Witherspoon commented on Instagram, “Please take care 💕.”

“DAMN YOU TOM!!! You always gotta be first,” Marlon Wayans joked. “First Emmy winner, first Oscar winner, first Hollywood Coronavirus. That one was mine damn it! … Get well soon brother. I love you tremendously. Praying for you and wifey.”

“Sending love,” Jack Black wrote on Instagram, while Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp added, “Feel better soon!!”

“Get well soon,” Josh Gad commented. “We love you and your beautiful wife and need you back to full health!!”

Other celebrities, including Nick Viall and Wilmer Valderrama, left a slew of supportive emojis for the actor.

Hanks is currently in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann‘s untitled Elvis Presley biopic, in which he plays the music icon’s longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Filming for the movie has been halted. Meanwhile, Wilson, 63, performed at the Emporium Hotel South Bank in South Brisbane on Thursday and the Utzon Room at the Sydney Opera House on Saturday. She also recently appeared on Australia’s Today show.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Australian government officials believe that Hanks and Wilson contracted the virus in the United States, or while in transit from the U.S. to Australia.

In a press conference, Australia’s MP Premier of Queensland and Minister for Trade said that the couple “will be getting the best treatment in our hospitals, just as we provide to everybody else.”

“Hello, folks,” the actor began his social media statement on Wednesday. “Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” Hanks continued.

He added, “We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”