From Heidi Klum getting glam to Shia LaBeouf complimenting his test administrator, here's how celebrities are handling their COVID-19 tests
Heidi Klum
When it comes to Best Dressed for a COVID-19 test, the sequined supermodel definitely wins.
Alongside this ultra-glam Sept. 14 Instagram photo of Klum getting swabbed for the novel coronavirus, she thanked "all the first responders, essential workers, teachers and healthcare professionals who are doing their best to keep us all safe as things start reopening." She continued, "I appreciate all of you and am grateful for your service. 😷"
Shia LaBeouf
While being polite and grateful to healthcare workers is a no-brainer, there is something particularly charming about watching the Tax Collector star sweet talk his COVID-19 test administrator.
"What’s your name?" he asks in a video — first uploaded to TikTok by user @gtdubs91 and then to Twitter by @oddzeno. She replies, “Yesenia,” which he calls a “good name.”
After a back-and-forth about whether one nostril is deeper than the other — "No, it's the same thing," he assures her — he remains unflinchingly still during the test. "Aw, you got a sweet touch, what are they talkin' about? What are you talkin' about!” he exclaims afterwards. “Thank you, Yesenia."
Ryan Reynolds
The actor documented his testing experience on Sept. 12 as he and his costars resumed filming the upcoming action movie Red Notice.
“Back to work on #RedNotice. The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it’s over,” the Deadpool star captioned a trio of photos from before, during and after the nasal swab, captured by wife Blake Lively.
“No matter what you say to him, he won’t buy you dinner first,” Reynolds joked.
Gal Gadot
Reynolds' Red Notice costar also shared her #SwabSnap (can we make that a thing?) earlier in the week before returning to set.
“Getting ready to head back to the Red Notice set 💃🏻 but prep looks a little different now,” she wrote on Instagram, posting photos of herself in a shirt that reads "Après Corona, cannot wait for this s— to end."
Jason Sudeikis
Sudeikis kept his cool as he was given a nasal swab test on live television while introducing the nominees for outstanding comedy series during the 72nd annual Emmy Awards on Sept. 20.
"Really? This can't wait 5 minutes?” he jokingly pleaded with the nurse who appeared to test him. “Okay. Sorry, folks, we're legally obligated to get COVID tests every hour. Academy policy. You won't even notice she's here."
After she swabbed both of his nostrils, she asked the Ted Lasso actor to confirm his birthday, to which he playfully replied, “I don't remember anymore. I think you dented my brain."
Chrissy Teigen
The soon-to-be mom of three couldn’t stop laughing while getting a nasal swab test ahead of her breast implant removal surgery in May. “It tickles!” she laughs in the Twitter video. “That wasn’t bad at all.”
Zara & Mike Tindall
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter was administered a blood sample for her rapid 10-minute test to check for COVID-19, during which she winced briefly. The test, which she took with husband Mike Tindall, is part of an initiative the couple are supporting to help get fans back into sports arenas and stadiums.
The pair received negative results in just 10 minutes, showing how fans and staff could be efficiently tested — and safely gather — for sporting events in the future.
Zara and Mike are Global Sporting Ambassadors for the British cyber technology company VST Enterprises Ltd (VSTE), which developed the health passport initiative.
