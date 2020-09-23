While being polite and grateful to healthcare workers is a no-brainer, there is something particularly charming about watching the Tax Collector star sweet talk his COVID-19 test administrator.

"What’s your name?" he asks in a video — first uploaded to TikTok by user @gtdubs91 and then to Twitter by @oddzeno. She replies, “Yesenia,” which he calls a “good name.”

After a back-and-forth about whether one nostril is deeper than the other — "No, it's the same thing," he assures her — he remains unflinchingly still during the test. "Aw, you got a sweet touch, what are they talkin' about? What are you talkin' about!” he exclaims afterwards. “Thank you, Yesenia."