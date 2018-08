While the actress, 45, has previously written in her book We’re Going to Need More Wine about having had “eight or nine miscarriages,” in August 2018 she revealed that a recent diagnosis of adenomyosis might explain why she’s had so much trouble getting pregnant.

“I have had eight or nine miscarriages,” Union, 45, said in her book. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.”

But with her overdue diagnosis, she “finally got some answers,” she said. “The gag is I had it in my early 20s,” Union remarked, adding that doctors haven’t always taken her symptoms seriously. Adenomyosis is a type of endometriosis that only occurs in the uterus, according to the Seckin Endometriosis Center. The only cure is to undergo a hysterectomy, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Union said she didn’t want kids until she married Wade and became a stepmom to his nephew Dahveon Morris, 16, and sons from a previous marriage Zaire, 15, and Zion, 10.

“I never wanted kids,” she told PEOPLE. “Then I became a stepmom, and there was no place I’d rather be than with them.”

The toughest part of infertility, Union said, is the questions.

“For so many women, and not just women in the spotlight, people feel very entitled to know, ‘Do you want kids?’” she says. “A lot of people, especially people that have fertility issues, just say ‘no’ because that’s a lot easier than being honest about whatever is actually going on. People mean so well, but they have no idea the harm or frustration it can cause.”