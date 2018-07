11 Stars Who Love to Celebrate Their Curves

“After I had my son, the weight was really slow to come off and so I was a different size than I normally am … But I walked on the set, and my weight’s a little up and I’m just aware of it. And I’m in my jeans, and I’ve done my best and I’m gonna love myself no matter what. And Sandy Bullock just looks up and goes, ‘You look good mama.’ That made me feel amazing. And then Cate Blanchett’s like, ‘Nice jeans, Hathaway.’ And then Rihanna looks up and goes, ‘Damn girl, you got an ass.’ And I of course was freaked out and loved it so much and I was like, ‘Really?’ And she goes, ‘You got an ass like me.’ And I can honestly say I’ve never had that experience on a film set before. It was just so beautiful.”

— describing how her Ocean’s 8 costars helped boost her post-pregnancy confidence, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show