Celebrities' Best Sleep Hacks

In a clip recorded for The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress, 41, spilled her pre-bed ritual is to take a spoonful of raw honey. She explained, “It’s supposed to be really good for you. It doesn’t mess with your digestive tract because you don’t really want to eat too much just before you go to bed. But it does act as brainfood for you while your body is doing all its repairs.” She might be onto something; a study found the sweet stuff can promote sleep in kids with coughs.