Celebrities' Best Sleep Hacks
From Bella Hadid’s mindfulness practice to Chrissy Teigen’s “night eggs” to Ashley Graham’s smartphone trick, learn the tips and tricks that get stars a truly quality snooze.
Sleep Strategies of the Stars
Sleep tips—we can never get enough of them, especially now as over half of Americans say their sleeping habits have gotten worse since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since celebrities make beauty sleep part of their regular routine, we turned to the stars to see what’s helping them make the most of their Zzzzs.
Bella Hadid: Put on Soothing Tunes
In 2018 the model, 24, told Harper’s Bazaar, “Before bed I love listening to meditation music. It helps me zone out and fall asleep.” While the mind-clearing aspect is surely beneficial to the beauty, music itself may be a help—in a 2018 study, 62% of participants reported using music to help them sleep, spanning 14 genres and 545 artists. (Get started by downloading an app like Headspace, which has tracks designed specifically to help you snooze.)
Carson Daly: Get a ‘Sleep Divorce’
The happily married Today show co-anchor told PEOPLE in 2020 that he and his wife, Siri, agreed it was best to sleep in separate beds while she was pregnant with their fourth child. “We're both pretty good-sized humans and it just wasn't really working when she was in her third trimester, and I also have sleep apnea, which is very sexy for the ladies out there, I'm sure,” Carson, 47, said. “We woke up and we just shook hands like, ‘I love you, but it's time to sleep divorce.’”
Rosario Dawson: Take a Spoonful of Honey
In a clip recorded for The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress, 41, spilled her pre-bed ritual is to take a spoonful of raw honey. She explained, “It’s supposed to be really good for you. It doesn’t mess with your digestive tract because you don’t really want to eat too much just before you go to bed. But it does act as brainfood for you while your body is doing all its repairs.” She might be onto something; a study found the sweet stuff can promote sleep in kids with coughs.
Harry Styles: Try Meditation
The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 27, has been helping people drift off with his soothing bedtime story on the Calm app, shared his own secret to better snoozes with PEOPLE via a statement in 2020: getting mindful. He called both sleep and meditation “a huge part of my routine, whether I’m at home, in the studio, or out on the road.” There’s science behind how the two are linked: In studies, mindfulness practices have been proven to improve shuteye quality.
Bobby Berk: Don’t Skimp on Your Mattress
In 2020, the Queer Eye designer, 39, insisted to CNBC Make It that the one place you should always splurge is your mattress. “[It] has the most effect on your health, your mental health, your back [and] getting through the day,” Berk says.
Chrissy Teigen: Snack on ‘Night Eggs’
The cookbook author and prolific Tweeter took to (where else?) Twitter to tell her fans her secret to a good night’s rest: She keeps hard-boiled eggs at her side. The model, 35, explains, “I can’t sleep without being overly full. I take two hard boiled eggs to bed every night and eat them when I randomly wake up. It used to be beef jerky but I’d wake up too puffy.”
Kristen Bell: Get an Adjustable Bed
In 2020, the actress, 40, told Self she and husband Dax Shepard made a bedroom purchase that was a total game-changer. “We had always both dreamed of having a Craftmatic adjustable bed, so we got a Sleep Number. It is absolutely the best thing on earth.”
Taraji P. Henson: Try a Soothing Sip
The actress, 50, broke down her pre-bed ritual for Self in 2020. “What I do—this has become a big part of my ritual—is I have a tea that I get from Argo Tea in Chicago, the loose-leaf tea called 40 Winks,” she said“I have that cooking up while I’m getting ready for bed. It steeps for five minutes, and it’s done. I take it into my room. Usually, I’m either binge-watching something or I turn everything off and I’ll sip my tea until I pass out. It is the best sleep ever.”
Selena Gomez: Relax With Heat
The singer and host of Selena + Chef, 28, reportedly gave away one of her slumber tips in an Instagram Live video in 2020, saying, “When I get into bed, my friends laugh at me, but I have a heating pad. It’s almost like an anxiety blanket. It feels really nice.”
Ashley Graham: Try This Phone Trick
Taking the advice of “sleep evangelist” Ariana Huffington, the model and podcast host, 33, moved her phone out of her bedroom. She told Self in 2020, “[It] stays in the bathroom, and that was a really big deal for me. I don’t use social media before bed anymore. And you know what? It really helps your mind.”
Dakota Johnson: Use CBD Drops
The High Note actress, 31, told Elle in 2018 that she calls on sublingual CBD drops to help her drift off when she’s traveling. “I try to knock myself out on planes; otherwise my whole world falls apart,” she explains.
Sophia Bush: Slip on a Sleep Mask
In 2020 the actress, 38, told New York Mag about her love of the Dream Essentials Sweet Dreams Comfortable & Contoured Sleep Mask. “A sleep mask is a necessity for me: I’m very light sensitive, so I either get an amazing sleep or I don’t based on the eye mask that I have. This one is so incredible because it contours tight around your nose. No light gets in.”
Antoni Porowski: Pop a P.M. Gummy
In 2018 the Queer Eye star, 36, told Harper’s Bazaar that he pops Olly Restful Sleep Gummies to help him drift off (Porowski was an ambassador for the brand). Why this works: The chews contain melatonin, which your body produces naturally at bedtime, and research shows promotes healthy sleep. He describes the flavor as "Welch's grape juice situation. As much as I want to have 10 of these, I only have two.”
Lili Reinhart: Make it a Blackout
It’s all about a dark room for the Riverdale star, 24, who spilled to Self in 2020, “The first thing I did when I got my new apartment in Vancouver was install blackout shades, because my room was the brightest thing in the world. I was like, ‘There’s no way I could sleep like this.’”
Keke Palmer: Write in a Journal
The Hustlers star’s p.m. ritual? The actress, 27, told Self in 2020, “I like to journal and I try to do it every single night… I try to always write down two things that supported me throughout the day. I guess, in my mind, it’s trying to discover in the everyday the gratitude you have.” Smart move: Keeping a gratitude journal was found in a 2016 study to be helpful to getting people to sleep.
Christina Applegate: Stock up on Straws
The Dead to Me actress, 49, told PEOPLE in 2020 she has an unlikely tool in the battle against her insomnia. “If you have water next to your bed and you have a partner, make sure to have straws, because they cut down on the noise," Applegate suggested. "My husband [Martyn LeNoble] would have water in the middle of the night and that would wake me up with that gulping sound."