Though fans didn't get to see it happen, the 6-year-old Sesame Street favorite shared the news he received his vaccine in November 2021, after the Pfizer vaccine was authorized for use in children 5 years old and up. The announcement became surprisingly political, though was intended to comfort and encourage kids who are nervous about getting their shots. President Joe Biden applauded the Muppet on Twitter, and Big Bird's costar, 5-year-old Rosita, shared that she received her vaccination, too, and "barely felt it."

"My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," Big Bird said of his shot on Twitter.

This is not the first time that Big Bird has encouraged vaccinations. In 1972, when then-President Richard Nixon's administration oversaw Sesame Street's network, PBS, the Muppet was vaccinated against measles. Big Bird said in his tweet that he learned he's "been getting vaccines since I was a little bird."