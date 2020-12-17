Celebrities and Politicians Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine: See the Photos
"I view [the vaccines] as a God sent miracle," said Eric Church when getting his shot
Big Bird
Though fans didn't get to see it happen, the 6-year-old Sesame Street favorite shared the news he received his vaccine in November 2021, after the Pfizer vaccine was authorized for use in children 5 years old and up. The announcement became surprisingly political, though was intended to comfort and encourage kids who are nervous about getting their shots. President Joe Biden applauded the Muppet on Twitter, and Big Bird's costar, 5-year-old Rosita, shared that she received her vaccination, too, and "barely felt it."
"My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," Big Bird said of his shot on Twitter.
This is not the first time that Big Bird has encouraged vaccinations. In 1972, when then-President Richard Nixon's administration oversaw Sesame Street's network, PBS, the Muppet was vaccinated against measles. Big Bird said in his tweet that he learned he's "been getting vaccines since I was a little bird."
Skylar Astin
The Pitch Perfect star ended his week on a high note by stopping in to get his COVID vaccine booster shot.
Sarah Hyland
The actress has undergone two kidney transplants as a result of her chronic immune condition, kidney dysplasia, which means she's susceptible to severe illness from COVID-19. So she says she's overjoyed to share updates on her vaccination status, including her recent booster shot.
"It means the world to me. I'm alive today because of science," she tells PEOPLE. "If someone like me with such a compromised immune system is not only eligible to get it, and very much willing to do so, it's safe for you out there. It can only protect you."
Kate Middleton
Over Memorial Day Weekend, Kate shared that she received her first dose of the vaccine, after returning home following her and Prince William's royal tour of Scotland.
"Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum. I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout - thank you for everything you are doing," she wrote on the official The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge social media accounts.
Gayle King
The CBS host called being vaccinated her "superpower" during a chat with Stephen Colbert.
"I was so afraid to leave the house, you're right," she recalled. "We were broadcasting from [home], so I'd literally go from my bedroom to the TV room to the kitchen to the bedroom to the TV room. For excitement I'd go stand in the living room and wave at the birds! 'Hi, birds! Hi!' I was so afraid."
"But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated. ... I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
King later added, "Here's the thing: I'm tired of being scared. Honestly. I've been so afraid, hunkered down here at home. I'm tired of being scared."
Miss Universe Andrea Meza
In late May, Miss Universe Andrea Meza made receiving her COVID-19 vaccine at a CVS in New York City her first official act in her new role.
Prince William
William, who contracted COVID-19 last year, received his first dose of the vaccine in mid-May.
"On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you've done and continue to do," he wrote on the official The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge social media accounts.
William rolled up his sleeve (and revealed a well-toned upper arm, much to the delight of his followers) to receive the shot at a public health facility run by the National Health Service at London's Science Museum. The museum is a short drive from Kensington Palace, where he and Kate Middleton live with their three children.
Julia Roberts
"Fully….VACCINATED!!!" the Oscar winner posted on Instagram on May 19. "Grateful beyond measure. If you are not vaccinated and have the GOOD FORTUNE to get vaccinated- go, go,go! #weareinthistogether #🙏🏻"
Jennifer Aniston
In a May 7 Instagram post, the actress shared that she was fully vaccinated, too.
"We are extremely lucky and privileged to have access to Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. right now. Unfortunately, that's not the case everywhere... and as we know, the health of one of us affects all of us," she wrote, adding a link to AmeriCares' page on the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India. "Thinking about those who do not or will not have the opportunity to get vaccinated and hug their friends and family."
Ben Vereen
As New York City looks to bring Broadway back later this year, the stage vet happily got his shots, the first in L.A. and the second in N.Y.C., where he is shooting a role for CBS.
"I am so grateful for the vaccine and hope that this might also inspire people that have not been vaccinated to get one, not only for their protection but their family and friends and really for all of us," he said in a statement. "It's a blessing we should embrace!"
Anthony Anderson
"I would have to say, getting vaccinated was a walk in the park," Anderson told Yahoo! "Before I could even say 'ouch,' the doctor was like, 'okay, you're done. You can go over there and sit down for 15 minutes.' I was like, 'that's it?' And it was like, 'yeah.' I was like, I didn't even get to scream, 'my mama.' He was like, 'yeah, but you're holding her hand.' "
Anderson (who got vaccinated with his mother as they both have COVID-19 risk factors) also teamed up with Advil to build vaccine confidence through the #AfterMyShot campaign.
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren showed off their vaccination cards on Instagram with Alba captioning the masked up selfie, "Mom and dad are vaxxed 😜."
Demi Lovato
Lovato is cool for the summer now that she's been vaccinated. The singer shared her selfie in early May alongside a caption that talked about taking time to think before getting the vaccine — and the positives that outweigh any perceived risks.
"Getting the vaccine came down to one thought process for me, I simply would rather risk potential side effects of a vaccine than risk lives by catching or spreading covid," she wrote. "It's normal to be cautious when something new comes along. Wanting to know more is a good thing — it means you want to be informed. 🧡🧡🧡 To ask questions and hear from others who have similar questions as you do, go to vaxbecause.org"
Trisha Yearwood
Still sidelined by some of the COVID-19 symptoms she experienced earlier in the year, the country star was "grateful" to receive her first shot on April 30.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Over his birthday weekend, The Rock posted a selfie of his "round 2" moment. "The more intel I come to understand the more work I realize we have in front of us," Johnson — who had COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic — wrote on Instagram. "Step by step. Keep on keepin' on."
Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher
"We're vaccinated," Kunis told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest in a late April chat with Live! She shared she waited in lines "all around L.A." in an attempt to get leftover vaccines, waiting 12 to 14 hours before finding success.
Kristen Bell
The actress had a joyful expression in her eyes when she got her shot in April.
Ellen DeGeneres
"We did it!" DeGeneres posted after getting her shot at a CVS in Santa Barbara. The comedian — who had COVID-19 — documented her whole trip to the story via video.
Nick Offerman
"Folks got my #2 for myself but also for others like you for example. 🇺🇸 #GetThick #Now," Offerman wrote on Instagram, encouraging followers to get their own shots.
John Legend
Legend partnered with Walgreens on the "This Is Our Shot" campaign to encourage Americans to get vaccinated. "There was a little pinch," he said for a segment on CBS This Morning in April, in which he got his shot, but finished with, "I'm feeling good."
"I feel relieved as well," he added in a chat with Gayle King. "I've seen the devastation, the separation ... we did Christmas on Zoom. I want to get back with my family ... and not fear their health and their safety."
During the CBS segment, he added that wife Chrissy Teigen and mother-in-law Vilailuck Teigen got their shots, too.
Kevin Richardson
Richardson went to Walgreens to get his shot and had the perfect hashtag for his picture: "#backstreetsvaxedallright"
Kerry Washington
Washington, in a PRO-VAXXER shirt, asked followers who they're "vaxxing for" in her April selfie.
Jenna Dewan
The actress said she "fought back tears of gratitude" while getting her shot in April 2021.
Kathy Griffin
"2nd Moderna shot! Dolly Parton put a 5G mind control chip in my head and I love it," the comedian joked of dose No. 2.
Justin & Sophie Trudeau
The Canadian prime minister and his wife — who had COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic — got their shots together in April and encouraged other Canadians to do the same. "We owe it to ourselves, our loved ones, and our front line workers - including those who are administering these vaccines," he wrote. "They're doing such important work, and we can't thank them enough."
Lin-Manuel Miranda
He's not throwing away his ... okay, you know the rest.
Patrick Mahomes
In an April 19 chat with the media, the Kansas City Chiefs star shared that he'd received his COVID-19 vaccine to protect his new baby girl, Sterling. "I wanted to make sure I did whatever I could to help keep her healthy," Mahomes said.
Mindy Kaling
"Vaxx'd wax'd and ready to pay my tax," Kaling captioned an April 19 Instagram.
William Daniels
The Boy Meets World alumnus, 94, shared via Instagram on April 16 that he's recently "been reunited with old friends" after seemingly receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.
"Thanks to the vaccine I've been reunited with old friends AND old haunts," the veteran actor wrote alongside two photos of himself with wife Bonnie Bartlett and Forbes contributor Jeff Conway at Art's Deli in Studio City, California.
"Oh how I missed my pastrami on rye," he added.
Maluma
The singing sensation has a good reason for you to get your vaccine: so you can go see him on tour! He used his selfie to remind fans the "#PapiJuanchoUsaTour is coming, get your tickets on @ticketmaster"
Jimmy Kimmel
"#jaccinated," Kimmel wrote alongside his (buff!) shot shot.
Bret Baier
The Fox News correspondent used his Instagram to talk up the efficiency of his vaccine site. "Vaccinated & ready to go," he wrote. "Thanks to the great staff in DC -it was very smooth. The nurse said they'll see one thousand DC residents today at this one location. #grateful #vaccinated"
Dana Perino
"Let's go, America!" the Fox News correspondent wrote on Twitter after getting her second shot with pup Jasper by her side.
Andy Cohen
The Bravo star — who was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic — rolled up his sleeve for his second shot in early April.
Katie Couric
The news anchor and husband John Molner got their second shots together and posted the experience on Instagram. "I am so stoked that I got poked," Couric wrote alongside her video, thanking healthcare workers who have "been so important to this effort!"
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
"Let's (NOT) Get It!" Jonas joked in the caption of his strong-armed selfie with wife Turner.
Britney Spears
The singer promised followers the shot didn't hurt after getting hers in early April. "Great success!" she wrote.
Hugh Jackman
"Wolverine's healing ability can't save me from Covid. But the vaccine can. Get it!" Jackman wrote alongside two happy selfies from his appointment.
The Today Show Crew
Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager (not pictured) received their first shots live on Today on April 7, following in the footsteps of Al Roker, who did so months earlier (Hoda Kotb received her shot a week prior).
"I'm so thankful for the science and the scientists," said Melvin, adding that the moment almost moved him to tears, "but I think we should also remember some 560-plus thousand people in this country that we've lost in the last year to this dreadful virus."
Mariah Carey
"Vaccine side effect: G6," Carey joked as she hit a high note upon getting her shot in early April. "Encouraging you guys to all do this when you can," she said, adding, "we're all in this together."
Morgan Freeman
Freeman gave his voice to an April PSA about getting vaccinated.
"I'm not a doctor, but I trust science. And I'm told that, for some reason, people trust me," Freeman joked. "So here I am to say I trust science and I got the vaccine. If you trust me, you'll get the vaccine. In math, it's called the distributive property. In people, it's called taking care of one another. Get the vaccine. Help make our world a safe place for us to enjoy ourselves again. Please."
Karl-Anthony Towns
Just less than one year after his mother died from COVID-19, the Minnesota Timberwolves star was able to get his first shot. Towns' family has been particularly hit hard by the virus: the athlete shared in December that he has lost seven family members, including his mom, to COVID-19 throughout the course of the pandemic.
Eric Church
The country star went so far as to get his shot on the cover of Billboard magazine on April 1. "I view [the vaccines] as a God sent miracle," he told the outlet, later adding, "You've got to get needles in arms"
Hoda Kotb
Kotb was sure to thank the medical professional who gave her shot No. 1 while posting her pic to Instagram.
Willie Geist
And her fellow NBC anchor Geist did the same days later.
Thomas Sadoski & Amanda Seyfried
Seyfried shared a pic of the couple's bandages — and ways to get the shot yourself. "It's better than OK to get vaccinated because states are rapidly expanding eligibility," she wrote. "Schedule, get your name on a list (we did in Georgia), or contact your local Covid Angels as soon as you can. We're gonna get to the end of this together!"
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Louis-Dreyfus — a breast cancer survivor — kept her caption short and sweet: "Fully jabbed! Fully grateful!"
Aaron Paul
"Round 2 and feeling good," Paul wrote alongside his April 1 Instagram.
Ryan Reynolds
The Deadpool star added his signature humor to his shot selfie, joking, "Finally got 5G."
Blake Lively
Meanwhile, his wife wrote of her big moment, "Find you someone who looks at you like I look at the heroic nurse vaccinating me."
Jim Acosta
"Just the shot in the arm I needed," the CNN anchor wrote on Twitter. "The latest studies show the Covid-19 vaccines are highly effective. Please do your part to end this pandemic. Get your shot!"
Jim Brolin & Barbra Streisand
"Jim and I feel so much more protected after having our second vaccine shot and we hope the rest of you get protected too," Streisand posted to Instagram and Twitter in late March after the longtime couple finished their shots.
Kelsea Ballerini
"Closer to being closer," the country singer shared on Instagram, proudly showing her vaccination card and her arm.
Tamron Hall
"Love and gratitude to the volunteers and staff @templehealth who are tirelessly working answering questions and giving the vaccine. @templeuniv #templemade," the daytime talk show host wrote after getting the vaccine in Philadelphia.
Amy Schumer
The comedian brought her signature humor to her vaccine appointment in N.Y.C. — and got all dressed up in a glimmering cutout gown for the occasion.
"I feel excited and hopeful," she wrote in her Instagram caption, also writing words of thanks to healthcare workers. "You are selfless and your humanity inspires us all," she said.
Oprah Winfrey
Winfrey, 67, penned an essay for her namesake magazine about the feelings she had getting the vaccine, saying she is "grateful beyond description."
"The first shot, I wanted to cry but didn't, just from the overwhelming sense of relief," she wrote, adding she'd had pneumonia last year and was worried about her lungs.
Though she experienced "classic" symptoms after shot two, now, she feels like "superwoman," she added.
"When enough friends are vaccinated, I may have an outdoor taco party," she wrote. "I'm not ready to whoop whoop just yet ... but eventually, I will ease into group gatherings."
Rosario Dawson
The actress got her first vaccine shot at Essex County College and Essex County's COVID Vaccination Center in New Jersey.
"You know, the science tells us that these vaccines are safe and effective at preventing COVID infection and serious illness. They are the best weapon we have -- along with mask-wearing, social distancing, hand-washing, and other measures recommended by the CDC and public health officials -- to combat the deadly pandemic that has been ravaging our country and our communities for the past year," Dawson shared on Instagram.
"And if enough people get the vaccine, they have the potential to help end this once and for all. But the thing I found most reassuring of all today were all the volunteers and medical professionals working here. They are taking care of people here. You may have questions about the vaccine, about any possible side effects, about its effectiveness. They are listening. They are answering questions. They are taking the time to talk about the vaccine and how it can help you. So, if you're eligible, I encourage you to sign up for an appointment and come down here to the Essex County COVID Vaccination Center," she said.
Arsenio Hall, Danny Trejo & Magic Johnson
Hall, Trejo and Johnson posed for a photo after they all got COVID-19 vaccine shots on the rooftop of a parking structure at the University of Southern California on March 24 as a part of a vaccination awareness event at the Los Angeles-based university.
Buzz Aldrin
The astronaut — in an Apollo XI shirt — received his shot just before his 91st birthday. In a Twitter post, he wrote, "I want to thank all the scientists, healthcare workers, and government officials who worked tirelessly to develop and distribute the Covid-19 vaccine in record time and safely, to the world." He also urged fans and followers get their shots, too.
Sharon Stone
The actress, 63, shared a photo of herself receiving her first dose of the vaccine.
Patti Smith
"This is shot one," the 74-year-old rocker wrote alongside her pic from New York City on March 18.
Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt
The beloved 101-year-old Chicago nun — who was a good-luck charm for the Loyola Ramblers during their last NCAA basketball tournament run — received her shot and will even travel with the team to Indianapolis as they look to chase the title again.
Louie Anderson
The 67-year-old Coming 2 America actor, who lives in Nevada, told Conan O'Brien he received his second shot in March. He joked about feeling nauseous afterward — then remembering the White Castle he picked up on the drive home.
Richard Petty
The racing legend starred in a March 2021 video on behalf of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, getting his shot on camera and encouraging fans to get theirs, too.
Yo-Yo Ma
The famed cellist, 65, not only received his second vaccine does on March 13 at Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, he also performed for others getting their shots when he was finished. "It just brought that whole room together," nurse Hilary Bashara told the Washington Post. "It was so healing."
Whoopi Goldberg
On the one-year anniversary of WHO declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic, 65-year-old Goldberg shared a segment about her vaccine experience on The View. "I was sweating," she said of her nerves going into the moment at New York City's Javits Center on March 10. "We have to get folks in here to make that decision and to do it for other folks. I did it and I was like, 'Oh you know what, I do feel better.' " She spoke specifically to Black Americans who've expressed fear over getting the shot, too, saying, "This is no joke ... If I can do it, anybody can do it."
Kim Cattrall
After New York expanded eligibility, the actress, 64, signed up and got her shot. "Good work NY!" she wrote.
Former Presidents Obama, Clinton and Bush
Four of the five living past U.S. presidents came together for a PSA about getting the COVID-19 vaccine on March 11, the one-year anniversary of WHO declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic. Presidents Obama, Clinton, Bush and Carter all appear on-screen with their wives in the one-minute spot, rolling up their sleeves for their shots while talking about everything they're looking forward to doing again once pre-pandemic life resumes. A second spot, filmed on inauguration day, spotlights Obama, Clinton and Bush talking about the science behind the vaccines.
The Dalai Lama
The spiritual leader shared an image of himself receiving the first dose of his vaccine at Zonal Hospital, Dharamsala, HP, India, on March 6.
Carole King
The 79-year-old music legend — wearing a perfectly thematic mask — shared video of her big moment in March 2021 from Idaho.
All 9 Supreme Court Justices
The nine Supreme Court justices have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
"The Justices have all been fully vaccinated," the court's public information officer, Kathleen Arberg, said in a statement to CNN on March 4.
The current justices include Chief Justice John G. Roberts and Associate Justices Clarence Thomas, Stephen G. Breyer, Samuel A. Alito, Jr., Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.
While the court did not disclose exactly when each justice was vaccinated, it was reported in January that Chief Justice Roberts had received his first and second jab.