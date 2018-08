You Can Build a Stronger, More Lifted Booty: 7 Fitness Trainers & Influencers Share Their Secrets

After years of restricting her food intake — which consisted of yogurt for breakfast and veggies, chicken breast and a protein shake for lunch — the trainer decided to change up her routine, which also included strenuous workouts. “I would make sure I burned more than I ate,” she said in an Instagram post, writing that she wouldn’t get off the treadmill until she torched at least a thousand calories. As a result, she was “unhappy, unhealthy, faint, food deprived, angry, [and in] bad relationships,” Black wrote.

Now, less than three years after making lifestyle changes that include prepping revamped, protein-packed meals and focusing on HIIT moves and weightlifting at the gym, Black feels “healthy, happy [and] strong.”