CDC Issues Warning After Infant's Death Linked to Contaminated Breast Pump

A premature infant boy died 13 days after becoming infected with the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria

Published on March 3, 2023 11:00 PM
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reminding parents of newborns to sterilize their bottles and breastfeeding equipment, after the cause of an infant's death last year was linked to a contaminated breast pump.

The CDC explained in a report on Friday that the child was a premature infant boy who died 13 days after becoming infected with the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria "likely transmitted through expressed milk contaminated by breast pump equipment."

The CDC explains on its website that when this strain of bacteria infects infants under 12 months of age, the infection is often linked to powdered infant formula, due to the fact that it can live on household surfaces such as kitchen counters, sinks, and water.

While the infant's death was not linked to contaminated formula, the CDC revealed that the breast pump used in his case was cleaned and sanitized but at times assembled while still moist.

"Because of the widespread presence of C. sakazakii in the environment, caregivers of infants should follow safe hygiene, preparation, and storage practices, and learn steps to protect infants from infection," the CDC stressed in their report.

When not deadly, the bacteria can cause a dangerous blood infection (sepsis) and swell the linings surrounding the brain and spinal cord (meningitis). The CDC stressed in their report that "caretakers should be instructed to thoroughly clean and sanitize breast pump equipment."

Last month, two batches of Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula were recalled over cross-contamination concerns of Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria.

"ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula in 12.9 oz containers was manufactured between August 2022 and September 2022. The products were distributed through retail stores nationwide in the U.S., Guam, and Puerto Rico," the Food and Drug Administration announced in a news release.

The formula manufacturer explained in the release that the recall was out of "an abundance of caution" and that no illness incidents were reported. Test of batches of the formula also did not indicate the presence of the bacteria.

Last March, Abbott Nutrition's powdered baby formula was also recalled due to possible contamination of Cronobacter and salmonella.

