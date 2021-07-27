CDC to Recommend Indoor Mask Wearing for Some Vaccinated People Due to Breakthrough Cases

The CDC is expected to change its policy on mask wearing for vaccinated individuals, and to suggest everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to announce a change to its mask-wearing protocols.

On Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is scheduled to provide updated guidance, saying that some individuals who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in certain areas of the country — determining factors have yet to be announced — should resume wearing masks in select situations to protect against the illness.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The announcement would mark a reversal of the organization's guidance from May 13 that only unvaccinated individuals needed to wear face coverings while in public.

In a tweet, CBS News' Senior National & Environmental Correspondent Ben Tracy confirmed the news. "BREAKING: @CBSNews confirms the CDC will announce this afternoon that fully vaccinated Americans should return to wearing masks in indoor public settings due to the spread of the #DeltaVariant," he wrote.

Elsewhere, citing a health official, CNN's Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins said that the CDC is also expected to recommend today that school-aged children wear masks in class when they return to school this fall — regardless of their vaccination status.

Children with protective face masks drawing Children wearing protective face masks in school | Credit: Getty

Earlier this year, the CDC had stated that in most cases, Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 could be indoors or outdoors without masks or social distancing.

At the time, the announcement marked a major shift in public health guidance after a year of living with the pandemic. The CDC cited strong protection from the vaccines and the steep decline in new COVID-19 cases in that announcement, which was before the delta variant of COVID had taken hold.

RELATED VIDEO: Nurse Whose Husband Died of COVID Is on a Door-to-Door Vaccine Crusade: 'I Can Help Save Others'

Now, the updated rules expected from the CDC come as the delta variant is gaining traction throughout the country.

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci previously said that the CDC was determining whether or not to update its face-covering guidance for vaccinated individuals on Sunday.

Noting that it was "under active consideration," Fauci, 80, told CNN, "It's a dynamic situation. It's a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic. You've got to look at the data."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Guidance from the CDC comes as only a recommendation, CNBC reported. States and local officials will be in charge of whether or not they choose to adopt the new mask rules.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine, or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot. Currently, the CDC says that more than 163 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, while more than 188 million Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.