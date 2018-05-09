CDC Terrifies Twitter with Tick-Filled Photo of a Lemon Poppyseed Muffin: 'TRAUMATIZED'

The Centers for Disease Control is likely a buzzkill at summer picnics.

The government agency shared a photo on Twitter of what appeared to be a delicious-looking lemon poppyseed muffin. But a close-up image and the caption revealed a hidden danger.

“Ticks can be the size of a poppy seed. Can you spot all 5 ticks in this photo? Learn how to prevent tick bites,” the CDC captioned the post.

The thought of ticks masquerading as poppyseeds unsurprisingly disturbed Twitter users.

“WHO AT THE CDC WAS TRAUMATIZED BY MUFFINS AS A CHILD?” asked one person.

“What the hell CDC,” added another.

“Great. Now can you do this with all the other high carb foods I should avoid forever?” someone else posted jokingly.

Others questioned why the CDC put ticks — which prefer to crawl on the human skin over a muffin — on the pastry at all, considering the article on tick safety that they link to doesn’t warn people about checking their food.

“WHAT DOES EATING TICKS HAVE TO DO WITH TICK BITES CDC I’M BEFUDDLED,” one person asked.

“I bit. Took the CDClickbait. Turns out, there’s nothing on that page about increased risk of ticks from any kind of muffin unless it’s a muffin you’re looking for in tall grass on a warm day,” replied another.

While it’s unlikely that you’ll find a tick (or five) in a lemon poppyseed muffin this summer, the CDC did share important info about avoiding tick bites, which can lead to lyme disease. They advise staying out of “wooded and brushy areas with high grass,” using bug repellant and doing a full-body check with mirrors after coming back inside.

And, if it helps soothe terrified poppyseed fans, the CDC did apologize three days later.