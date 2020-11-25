CDC Expected to Shorten COVID Quarantine Period to 7 to 10 Days — with Negative Test

A federal health official said they "want to make absolutely sure" before rolling out new public health recommendations

Top health officials are determining whether to shorten the recommended quarantine time for those who've been exposed to COVID-19 but test negative.

Dr. Brett Giroir, member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services, said in a press conference on Tuesday that officials are revisiting the length of time that is necessary to isolate. He said there is a "preponderance of evidence that a shorter quarantine complemented by a test might be able to shorten that quarantine period," according to NPR.

"We are actively working on that type of guidance right now, reviewing the evidence, but we want to make absolutely sure. ... These kind of recommendations aren't willy-nilly," he said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends anyone who has come come in contact with a person who has the coronavirus to quarantine for 14 days. NPR cited a source who said the new guidelines could suggest seven to 10 days instead — for those who come back with a negative COVID test result.

In a statement to NBC News, a CDC spokesperson said they are "always reviewing its guidance and recommendations in the light of new understandings of the virus that causes COVID-19, and will announce such changes when appropriate."

In most COVID-19 cases, people do not begin to show symptoms, such as coughing, fever and shortness of breath, until about six days after they are infected. During that time span, people are highly infectious and typically unaware that they have the virus, leading to unintended spread. People can also be asymptomatic —they can have the virus but never show symptoms.

Currently, the U.S. is struggling to contain a massive increase in COVID-19 cases. Nearly every state is seeing some of their highest daily case totals of the entire pandemic, and U.S. cases have increased by 2.5 million in November. As of Nov. 25, more than 12,670,300 Americans have tested positive for COVID-19, and at least 259,800 people have died from the virus, according to data compiled by The New York Times.

Health experts are suggesting people “modify” their holiday plans this year, since large gatherings, travel and shared meals are all potentially hazardous during the pandemic. Previous holidays, such as Memorial Day and July 4th, led to multiple COVID-19 spikes earlier this year.