CDC Says Double Masking or Wearing Tightly Fitted Masks Can Reduce COVID Transmission by 96.5%

“The bottom line is this: masks work and they work when they have a good fit and are worn correctly,” said the director of the CDC

The Centers for Disease Control is again urging Americans to wear masks, and ideally to upgrade them, after a new report showed that double masking or opting for a tightly fitting mask can almost completely stop transmission of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the federal health agency released new research showing that transmission between an infected person and an uninfected person goes down 96.5% if they are both wearing a tightly fitting surgical mask or if they layer a cloth mask over a surgical mask.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The bottom line is this: masks work and they work when they have a good fit and are worn correctly," said CDC director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky during a White House COVID-19 briefing. "With cases hospitalizations and deaths still very high, now is not the time to roll back mask requirements."

The CDC updated the guidance on their website to advise double masking and give tips on how to improve the fit of a surgical mask. The agency said that any gaps in the mask can let respiratory droplets in or out, and people can solve that issue by knotting the ear loops or tucking in the sides to bring it closer to the face.

Image zoom Credit: CDC

"Any mask is better than none," Dr. John Brooks, lead author of the CDC study, told The New York Times. "There are substantial and compelling data that wearing a mask reduces spread, and in communities that adopt mask wearing, new infections go down." But, he said, their effectiveness increases with these more protective versions.

RELATED VIDEO: Why I'm Getting Vaccinated: Hota Kotb, Al Roker & More Stars on Stopping the Spread of COVID-19

Currently, 36 states and the District of Columbia have some form of a mask mandate that requires people to wear a mask in public spaces, and the 14 states that do not have left it up to local governments, according to U.S. News. President Joe Biden does not have the ability to institute a nationwide mask mandate, but has urged all Americans to wear masks and signed several executive orders requiring them on federal property and on planes, trains and buses.