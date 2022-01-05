CDC Reduces Waiting Period for Pfizer Vaccine Booster from 6 to 5 Months

Americans were initially advised by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to receive a booster shot six months after getting the two-shot Pfizer COVID vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened the recommended waiting period between the booster and the first two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday. Now, Americans are advised to receive their booster fifth months after their second shot, a month sooner than previously suggested.

The CDC announcement comes after a record-breaking surge in coronavirus cases in the United States due to the highly contagious omicron variant spreading across the country. The US hit 1 million new COVID cases on Monday according to NBC News.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The agency additionally encourages children ages 5-11 who are moderately to severely immunocompromised to receive a third shot 28 days after their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine which remains the only one approved for that age group.

Vaccine

The advisory from the CDC echoes the Food and Drug Administration's recommendation for Pfizer boosters after five months and adding a third shot for children who have comprised immune systems.

The CDC's vaccine advisory committee plans to meet on Wednesday to review the FDA's advice to give boosters to all eligible kids aged 12 to 15.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Following the FDA's authorizations, today's recommendations ensure people are able to get a boost of protection in the face of Omicron and increasing cases across the country, and ensure that the most vulnerable children can get an additional dose to optimize protection against COVID-19," CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

RELATED VIDEO: Here are Some Myth-Busting Facts About Covid-19 Vaccines

She added, "If you or your children are eligible for a third dose or a booster, please go out and get one as soon as you can."

The U.S. Department of State also recommended that Americans make "contingency plans" including additional COVID testing and potential quarantines for international travel due to the new wave of COVID cases.

"U.S. citizens who choose to travel internationally should be aware that they may face unexpected challenges related to COVID-19 as they attempt to return to the United States or attempt to travel from one overseas location to another," the department wrote in an advisory last week.

The department added, "U.S. citizens who do choose to travel internationally should make contingency plans, as they may have to remain in a foreign country longer than originally planned, which will be at their own expense."