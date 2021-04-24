CDC Recommends Pregnant Women Get the COVID Vaccine in New Guidance
"No safety concerns were observed for people vaccinated in the third trimester or safety concerns for their babies," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending those who are pregnant get the COVID-19 vaccine.
On Friday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky spoke during a White House COVID-19 briefing and cited a recent study that suggests there is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine causes any form of concern for pregnant individuals or their babies.
The study, which was published in The New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday, reported data from over 35,000 individuals who were either pregnant or soon to become pregnant.
After getting the vaccine, the individuals stated that they had typical side effects associated with a vaccine, such as pain at the injection site, but the report said that the data "did not show obvious safety signals."
"Importantly, no safety concerns were observed for people vaccinated in the third trimester or safety concerns for their babies. As such, the CDC recommends that pregnant people receive the COVID-19 vaccine," said Walensky. "We know that this is a deeply personal decision, and I encourage people to talk to their doctors and their primary care providers to determine what is best for them and for their baby."
The results from the New England Journal of Medicine study came a month after another study was shared by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. That study also found that there are no concerns for individuals to receive the vaccine during pregnancy.
During her briefing, Walensky also detailed that since initial vaccine trials did not initially include pregnant women, there had previously been limited data on possible problems that could come about from getting the vaccine.
Before the new studies, the CDC and various other health officials said the COVID-19 vaccine should be available to pregnant women for them to discuss with their doctor.
As of Saturday afternoon, the CDC's online guidelines on the COVID-19 vaccination had not been updated to reflect their new recommendations.
The organization still states that pregnant women "may receive" a vaccine when one is available and that getting vaccinated is a personal choice. The guidelines, however, still do not say that the vaccine is recommended.
