CDC Recommends COVID Booster Shots for Teens and Adolescents Ages 12 to 17

The national public health agency has endorsed the use of the Pfizer booster five months after initial vaccine doses in teens 12 to 17 years old

A group of teenagers serving as 'Covid-19 Student Ambassadors' joined Governor Gretchen Whitmer to receive a dose of the Pfizer Covid vaccine at Ford Field during an event to promote and encourage Michigan residents to go and get their vaccines on April 6, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan

As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to surge across the country and globe, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding its recommendation for booster shot eligibility.

On Wednesday, the CDC tweeted that vaccine boosters are now recommended for everyone ages 12 years and older. "At this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for teens ages 12 to 17," the announcement continued.

In a media statement, the recommendation specified that "adolescents age 12 to 17 years old should receive a booster shot 5 months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination series."

The CDC also referenced data following the administration of over 25 million vaccine doses in adolescents, finding that COVID-19 vaccines and boosters continue to be safe and effective.

"It is critical that we protect our children and teens from COVID-19 infection and the complications of severe disease," CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in the release.

"This booster dose will provide optimized protection against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant," she later added. "I encourage all parents to keep their children up to date with CDC's COVID-19 vaccine recommendations."

As the omicron variant has changed the scope of the pandemic in recent weeks, researchers last month tested the variant against the antibodies of people who received various COVID-19 vaccines.

The findings showed that all the vaccines are less effective with omicron than earlier variants like delta.

One study from the U.K. found that while omicron reduces immunity from the two-dose Pfizer vaccine series to just 34% effectiveness in preventing infection, getting a booster dose brings that protection back up to 75%.

And while the vaccine was less effective at preventing infection from omicron, it is still shown to prevent serious illness from the variant that could lead to hospitalization or death, according to researchers.

Many cases of omicron in vaccinated people have been mild or asymptomatic, with patients recovering within three days, according to a large study from South Africa.

After an incubation period of three to four days, patients first reported experiencing a scratchy throat, which then transitions into nasal congestion, a dry cough and muscle aches and pains.