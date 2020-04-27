CDC Expands List of Possible Coronavirus Symptoms to Include Chills, Loss of Smell and Headaches

Image zoom Getty

Although many questions about the novel coronavirus still remain, doctors and scientists are beginning to have a better idea of the “wide range of symptoms” people infected with COVID-19 may experience.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently expanded the list of coronavirus symptoms, which has been in place since the early days of the health crisis.

In addition to fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, the CDC now lists chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache and a sore throat as symptoms people infected with COVID-19 could begin to experience up to two weeks after exposure.

They’re also warning people to watch out for is any loss of taste or smell, which numerous patients who have tested positive for the virus have reported suffering from.

In addition to the list of symptoms which may indicate coronavirus infection, the CDC has also compiled a collection of “emergency warning signs,” which require immediate medical attention.

Trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face are all symptoms to take seriously, according to the CDC.

Noting that “this list is not inclusive,” the CDC went on to encourage anybody suffering from severe or concerning symptoms to get in touch with their medical provider. For those whose health does require immediate action, the agency instructs people to make sure to inform the 911 operator that you may have COVID-19, and if possible, to put on a cloth face covering before help arrives.

Although not a part of the CDC’s official list, another coronavirus symptom that has recently been identified by doctors is being called “COVID toes.”

The symptom, which is more frequently seen in children and young adults who are otherwise asymptomatic, is detected by the presence of purple or blue lesions, which are usually painful to the touch, on the toes and feet of patients, according to USA Today.

“Sometimes this might be your first clue that they have COVID when they don’t have any other symptoms,” Dr. Ebbing Lautenbach, chief of infectious disease at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Medicine, told the outlet.

Included in the CDC’s updated list of coronavirus symptoms is a warning about a number of health conditions that could increase the likelihood for developing a severe case of the novel coronavirus.

“Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness,” the CDC writes.

Recent studies have found that obesity is one of the highest risk factors, along with old age.

As of Monday, there have been at least 965,214 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, and 49,465 deaths from COVID-19 related illness, according to a New York Times database.

