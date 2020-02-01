CDC Confirms Seventh Case of Coronavirus in the U.S. as Global Death Toll Continues to Rise

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control confirmed on Friday that a seventh person has been infected with the coronavirus in the country.

According to the CDC’s statement, the infection was detected in California. The patient had recently returned from Wuhan, China, which the epicenter of the disease.

The U.S. is among 19 countries that the virus, currently referred to as 2019-nCoV as researchers work to understand more about this version of coronavirus, has spread to.

Until Thursday, all U.S. cases of the disease were in people who had traveled to Wuhan. But the CDC announced that the first U.S. case of human to human transmission occurred in a husband and wife in Chicago.

Still, the CDC has stressed that the majority of Americans are at “low” risk of contracting the virus, particularly as several major airlines, including Delta and American, have announced that they are canceling all flights to or from China for the next few months.

Image zoom

RELATED: First Person to Person Transmission of Coronavirus in the U.S. Identified in Chicago

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control, urged in a press briefing Friday for Americans to “not let fear or panic guide your actions.”

Messonnier also emphasized that it is not right to assume that a person of Asian descent has the coronavirus. “Please do not assume that because a person is of Asian descent, that they have this new coronavirus,” she said. “There are 4 million Chinese-Americans in this country.”

Image zoom PEOPLE

RELATED: Over 200 People Have Died from Coronavirus as CDC Makes First Federal Quarantine in 50 Years

Chinese officials announced on Friday that deaths from the coronavirus saw the steepest increase yet with 43 more deaths in 24 hours, bringing the total to 213.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a “public health emergency,” after a week of deliberations and a previous decision to hold off on any declarations.

On Friday, a high-ranking Chinese official said he feels “guilty” for not acting quicker to stop the spread of coronavirus, The New York Times reported.

“Above all, I feel guilty and remorseful and I reproach myself,” Feng Guoqiang, the Communist Party secretary of Wuhan, said in an interview on China’s main television network, CCTV. “I’ve been constantly thinking that if I’d made the decision earlier to take the kind of strict controls we have in place now, the outcome would have been much better than now.”