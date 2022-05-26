CDC Confirms 2 Monkeypox Cases in Utah, Infected Individuals in Insolation

The Salt Lake County Health Department initially reported two “probable” cases of the virus on Monday based on preliminary testing

Two cases of monkeypox were confirmed in Salt Lake County, Utah on Wednesday.

The Salt Lake County Health Department originally reported two "probable" cases of the virus based on preliminary testing on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the diagnoses after additional testing, according to a press release from Salt Lake County.

The two infected individuals — who live in the same household — are in insolation and "experiencing mild illness." There currently "do no present a risk to the public," health officials said.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Exposure have contacted specific individuals "who had direct, close contact with the infected individuals during their infectious period," according to the press release.

They had recently traveled "internationally earlier this month to an area currently experiencing monkeypox cases," the press release stated.

Dr. Angela Dunn, executive director of Salt Lake County Health Department, said the pair went to a doctor on Friday and began isolation. Health officials then prior realized they had an orthopoxvirus — or a virus that contains monkeypox and smallpox, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

Additional information about the people who contracted monkeypox was not released due medical privacy laws.

The Washington Post reporter Fenit Nirappil tweeted that the CDC has now identified 9 cases of monkeypox in 7 states.

"Experts say what we're seeing is likely the disease spreading in a close-knit communities first. It's spread through close contact, which can include sex, but not airborne like coronavirus."

The CDC did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Monkeypox named because it was originally found in colonies of monkeys used for research, first causes fever, headache, muscle aches, chills and swollen lymph nodes, and after one to three days patients develop a rash that spreads over the body.

The rare virus typically spreads through respiratory droplets, or from touching body fluids or the rashes.