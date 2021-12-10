CDC Approves Pfizer Vaccine Booster Shots for Teenagers 16 and Older
The CDC announced on Thursday that older teens are now eligible to receive a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot to help protect against the Omicron variant
Millions of teens are now eligible to receive a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster shot to help protect against the Omicron variant of COVID, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Thursday.
"Today, CDC is strengthening its booster recommendations and encouraging everyone 16 and older to receive a booster shot," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.
"Although we don't have all the answers on the Omicron variant, initial data suggests that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen the protection against Omicron and other variants," Dr. Walensky added. "We know that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and I strongly encourage adolescents ages 16 and 17 to get their booster if they are at least 6 months post their initial Pfizer vaccination series."
The CDC announced in November that all adults over the age of 18 are now eligible for Pfizer and Moderna booster shots, as long as it's been six months or more after their second dose of either mRNA vaccine.
Adults who received the Johnson & Johnson shot are eligible for a J&J booster two months after their initial COVID vaccination.
Per a study done in September, the CDC found that people who had received their COVID booster shot reported similar side effects to those they had after receiving their second dose. Nearly 80 percent of people experienced mild symptoms, like headache, fatigue, and arm pain after their third dose, while about 28 percent of people reported being unable to go about their day-to-day business and needed time to rest.
According to Our World In Data, nearly 60 percent — or 200 million — Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID.
