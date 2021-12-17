CDC Advisory Committee Recommends Moderna or Pfizer Vaccines Instead of Johnson & Johnson

The announcement on Thursday comes after the CDC confirmed 54 cases of a rare blood clotting condition in patients who received the J&J vaccine

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended that adults 18 and over choose either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines over the Johnson & Johnson shot to get vaccinated against COVID.

The announcement comes after the CDC confirmed 54 cases of people developing blood clots while showing low platelet levels — a rare condition known as Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS).

Nine TTS deaths were reported following the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. TTS death rates were highest among females 30–39 years of age and 40–49 years of age.

While the ACIP recommended Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, it is not yet a formal decision made by the CDC itself.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine

"The TTS case reporting rates following Janssen [Johnson & Johnson] vaccines is higher than previous estimates in men as well as women in a wider age range," chair of the CDC's vaccine and safety subgroup, Dr. Keipp Talbot, said at a CDC Vaccine Advisory Panel Thursday per CNBC.

"We've been struck on reviewing these cases by how rapidly patient status deteriorates and results in death," Dr. Isaac See, who is on the CDC's vaccine safety team, also told the panel.

"We appreciate today's discussion and look forward to working with the CDC on next steps," said Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of Janssen Research & Development, a Johnson & Johnson company, per USA Today. "In addition, we strongly support education and generating awareness of rare events, such as Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome and how to effectively manage it."

More than 17 million people in the United States have received the J&J vaccine, according to the CDC. In comparison, just over 285 million Americans have received the Pfizer vaccine, while a little more than 187 million people got the Moderna vaccine.