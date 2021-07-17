As her symptoms were letting up on Friday, Catt Sadler joined Katie Couric and E.R. physician Jeremy Faust on Instagram Live to discuss the virus

Catt Sadler Says She Got COVID from Her Son, 20, and Gives Update on Symptoms: 'Best I've Felt All Week'

Catt Sadler is sharing an update on her condition after she contracted COVID-19 while fully vaccinated against the virus.

The entertainment reporter, 46, said Friday on her blog that she feels "the best I've felt all week."

Sadler said she was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Tuesday after caring for her unvaccinated son, 20, who became ill over the July 4 weekend. She added that, while she tried to keep her distance, she was "his sole caregiver."

Her first symptoms set in on July 9, and of her symptoms by July 12, she wrote: "I'm weak, achy, there's puss coming out of one eye, my eyelid is swollen, I'm extremely congested and can barely work or take care of household demands."

Sadler shared in her blog post that she no longer has a fever, but she has lost her sense of taste and smell. Her son, she says, is doing "almost 100% better."

In her post, Sadler defended herself for encouraging people to get the vaccine, even though she contracted the virus as a fully vaccinated person, writing: "If I had to do it again, I would. I'd take care of Austin. Any mother would. But I would have worn a hazmat suit while doing so."

She continued, "I would also get vaccinated again because although I'm sick, my oxygen levels are fine. I'm at home in bed. I'm not in the hospital. I'm not dying."

As her symptoms were letting up on Friday, Sadler joined Katie Couric and E.R. physician Jeremy Faust on Instagram Live to discuss the virus and how people can encourage unvaccinated friends and family members to receive the shots.

"I think where the disconnect is… at first I was just so shocked because I thought 'What? I'm vaccinated.' I was exposed more than the average person, but I feel like there's so many people out there who did the right thing and got vaccinated but are walking around with this false sense of security," Sadler said.

Of her son, she added that "it's his personal choice" to remain unvaccinated.

"I wish he would come to the other side," she admitted. "I've spoken with a lot of my followers, mothers who say 'I have the same issue, my grown kids are resisting.' He's just holding out, he's been skeptical and then he gets sick. It's not like I want to say I told you so, but it's going through my mind."

She also urged her followers to remember that, while getting vaccinated is a personal medical choice, it is one that has an impact on the greater community.

"When he got sick I said you have to remember this doesn't just affect you..." she said. "Your choices really do have an effect on those around you. It's not just about you. So, I would, I would ask people to remember that when they're making up their minds."

Though developing COVID-19 after getting fully vaccinated is rare, it is possible and "expected," the Centers for Disease Control say, as the vaccines are not 100 percent effective against the virus. Those cases — called breakthrough infections — are typically asymptomatic, and fully vaccinated people are much better protected against severe illness from COVID-19 that could lead to hospitalization or death. Only a tiny fraction of fully vaccinated people, around 0.00003%, have been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Sadler said earlier this week that her case is from the faster-spreading Delta variant that has become the dominant strain in the U.S.

"Delta is relentless and highly contagious and grabbed ahold of me even after getting vaccinated," she said.