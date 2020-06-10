Casetify Launched a Portable UV Sanitizer That Kills 99.9% of Germs on Your Phone

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Casetify has been protecting smartphones for years with its high-quality cases that are designed to be dropped and are loved by celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Lana Condor, and Hilary Duff. And to continue delivering safety to both its customer’s devices and customers themselves during the pandemic, the company started selling UV sanitizers and reusable cloth face masks. The high demand from these releases has led Casetify to launch a smaller, more budget-friendly version of its disinfecting gadget. Introducing: The UV Sanitizer Lite.

Similar to its first model, the new sanitizing device uses four built-in mercury-free lamps that emit UV-C light, which has the ability to kill 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria on your phone. With its advanced 360-degree technology, the UV Sanitizer Lite can get into all the cracks and crevices to ensure your smartphone is safe to hold in your hands and against your face. For reference, if you use your phone daily, it’s likely to collect seven times more germs than a public restroom.

Image zoom Casetify

Buy It! Casetify UV Sanitizer Lite, $80; casetify.com

To disinfect your tech or other items, simply place them inside, shut the lid, and press the button to start the six-minute cycle. You’ll know the cycle is complete when the circular button on the lid stops flashing. To get the best results, Casetify recommends running one cycle on each side of your phone (because we can never be too safe).

The device fits any size smartphone and can also be used to sanitize other highly touched items like a wallet, keys, sunglasses, and anything else that fits in the rectangular box. Since it’s much smaller than the original, it’s easier to stow in your bag when you’re on the go, which also means it comes at a more affordable price.