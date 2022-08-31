Carson Daly Is on the 'Road to Recovery' After Second Back Surgery in 3 Months

Carson Daly underwent his first back surgery to help with "chronic lower back pain" in June

By
Published on August 31, 2022 04:34 PM
Carson Daly
Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Carson Daly is on the mend after undergoing a second back surgery in three months.

On Wednesday, the 48-year-old Today host gave a health update on Instagram.

"On Tuesday morning I underwent successful ALIF back surgery. (Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion) at L5 S1. It's the same operation my SoCal junior golfing buddy @Tigerwoods had in 2017," he shared alongside two throwback photos of him with the golfing legend. "We're basically the same person."

The Voice host went on to thank his doctor Andrew Hecht and the medical team at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City for "for all the selfless miracles they perform daily for so many in need."

"I'm very grateful. Next up, the road to recovery," he said. "Also, like Tiger I plan on winning the Master's in exactly 2 yrs. ⛳️🏆"

Television host Jason Kennedy sent encouragement to Daly in the comment section, writing, "Post bunker shots in 2 weeks! 🙏🏻❤️"

Anterior lumbar interbody fusion surgery is a procedure in which an intervertebral disc is removed and replaced with a bone or metal spacer, according to the USC Spine Center.

Carson Daly attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel at Radio City Music Hall on May 16, 2022 in New York City.
Carson Daly. Roy Rochlin/Getty

In July, Daly underwent his first back surgery to help with "chronic lower back pain."

Daly injured his back in a snowmobiling accident in the '90s resulting in a T12 compression fracture, Today reported, and he has been dealing with increasing pain ever since.

"I feel actually better and I'm glad that I did it," he said on Today following the procedure. "It's not a cure-all but it was in a step in my journey that I think is going to help."

Daly said he hopes sharing his story will help others who might be experiencing similar pain.

"Hopefully it'll help some people because there's some new technology out there that's definitely helped relieve me of some sharp pains," the former MTV VJ said at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Carson Daly Back on Today After Surgery for 'Chronic Lower Back Pain' from Snowmobiling Accident

According to Today, Daly's accident happened while he was on location in Aspen, CO while working for MTV.

"At the end of one of the days of shooting, I was on a snowmobile being shuttled down by ski patrol, and we got into an accident," Daly recalled. "I was knocked unconscious, and I kinda came to in the snow in a toboggan, really couldn't feel anything below my legs, one of those really scary moments."

At the time of the accident, doctors explained that his back was "structurally" unharmed and that pain management would be his only option. Because of a bad reaction to pain medication, Daly knew he would only use them as a "last resort."

At first, the pain he experienced from the accident was intermittent though grew more severe as time went on, the outlet reported.

Daly — who shares children Jackson, Etta, London and Goldie with wife Siri — said the pain started to affect his relationship with his family and was unable to be as active with his children as he'd like.

"I want to play golf, I want to wrestle with my kids. I want to pick things up. I want to be better," he said.

