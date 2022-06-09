"I feel actually better and I'm glad that I did it," said Carson Daly, who has been experiencing increasing back pain since a snowmobile accident in the '90s

Carson Daly Back on Today After Surgery for 'Chronic Lower Back Pain' from Snowmobiling Accident

Carson Daly is back with his Today teammates and on the mend!

On Thursday, the 48-year-old broadcaster and Voice host returned to studio 1A after undergoing surgery to help his "chronic lower back pain."

Daly injured his back in a snowmobiling accident in the '90s resulting in a T12 compression fracture, Today reported, and has been dealing with increasing pain ever since.

"I feel actually better and I'm glad that I did it," he said on the broadcast in conversation with costars Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker. "It's not a cure-all but it was in a step in my journey that I think is going to help."

Next week, Daly shared, Today will air a piece on the surgery, which the show described as a new minimally-invasive, FDA-approved procedure called Intracept.

He said he hopes sharing his story will help others who might be experiencing similar pain.

"Hopefully it'll help some people because there's some new technology out there that's definitely helped relieve me of some sharp pains," the former MTV VJ said Thursday.

Carson Daly attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel at Radio City Music Hall on May 16, 2022 in New York City. Carson Daly | Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

According to Today, Daly's accident happened while he was on location in Aspen, CO while working for MTV.

"At the end of one of the days of shooting, I was on a snowmobile being shuttled down by ski patrol, and we got into, like, an accident," Daly recalled. "I was knocked unconscious, and I kinda came to in the snow in a toboggan, really couldn't feel anything below my legs, one of those really scary moments."

At the time of the accident, doctors explained that his back was "structurally" unharmed and that pain management would be his only option. Because of a bad reaction to pain medication, Daly knew he would only use them as a "last resort."

Today Show Carson Daly on Wednesday March 23, 2022 Carson Daly | Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

At first, the pain he experienced from the accident was intermittent though grew more severe as time went on, the outlet reported.

Daly — who shares children Jackson, Etta, London and Goldie with wife Siri — said the pain started to affect his relationship with his family and was unable to be as active with his children as he'd like.

"I want to play golf, I want to wrestle with my kids. I want to pick things up. I want to be better," he said.