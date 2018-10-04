Carrie Underwood’s Trainer Shares Moves from the Singer's Pregnancy Workout

Carrie Underwood is continuing to make fitness a priority during her pregnancy.

In order to help the “Love Wins” singer, 35 — who is expecting baby No. 2 with husband Mike Fisher — continue to stay in shape throughout her pregnancy, her trainer Erin Oprea has come up with a special maternity workout.

Follow along at home to master Underwood’s pre-baby moves.

1. Sumo squat with hammer curl

Get in sumo stance and squat. Your legs should be wider than shoulder-width apart, and your toes should be pointed out at an angle.

Holding the bottom of the squat, start your hammer curls: Keep elbows tucked to your sides and curl the weights up toward your shoulders.

Do 15-20 reps.

2. Shoulder raises

This move is perfect for keeping those arms toned and strong!

Bring both arms out for a lateral raise at shoulder level, then hold.

Bring your left arm down and back up again. Repeat with your right arm. Do this 10 times.

Next, bring both arms out to the side, and then down.

Repeat 10 times.

3. Tricep floor dip with a bridge

Sit on your booty with your hands pointed toward your feet. Bend your legs and push your hips up.

From the bridge position, bend your elbows. As you straighten them, shoot your hips up towards the ceiling while squeezing your booty and keeping your abs engaged.

Do 25 reps.

4. Side planks

With your elbows and shoulders aligned, stack your feet on top of each other and push your hips up. After holding the position for 20 to 30 seconds, repeat on the other side.

As you get further along in your pregnancy, you may find it more comfortable to lower your knees.

5. Booty Pulses

For this move, you’ll need to strap on a versa loop band and grab a chair (or wall) for balance.

Stand on your left leg, keep it slightly bent so you don’t lock your knee. Then extend your right leg and perform tiny little pulses while squeezing your booty as tightly as possible.

Perform 30 reps, then repeat on the other side.

6. Squat and kick

Lower into a squat. On the way up, lift your left leg out to the side. Focus on control and getting good, tight squeezes — and feel free to hold onto a chair or the wall if you need help with balance.

Repeat 15 times on each leg.

Sweating yet? You’re not quite done: To get the full Underwood pregnancy workout experience, do the entire sequence of moves 3 times.