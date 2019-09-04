Country superstar Carrie Underwood already inspires fans with her fitness and lifestyle tips on social media — and now she’s expanding her reach with her first book.

On Wednesday, the CMA Awards co-host announced that Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life will be published by Dey Street Books in 2020. Underwood, 36, will introduce readers to her Fit52 program, as well as delve into her personal journey and how she navigated the “pressure to look perfect,” according to the press release.

“Fitness and healthy living have been a passion of mine for years,” the mother of two said in a statement to PEOPLE. “It took time to find my way and navigate my wellness journey, and this book will provide tips and tools to help the reader find what is practical and sustainable in his or her everyday life for all 52 weeks of the year, and help lead them toward a positive lifestyle.”

Already the founder of the fitness brand CALIA, Underwood will teach readers her approach to working out, eating healthy, and feeling beautiful all year round. Rather than focusing on a fad diet or workout program, she wants people to find a routine that’s easily incorporated into their daily lives. The goal? She wants to guide her fans on a lifelong path to health.

The award-winning singer, who is currently on tour, will also get personal.

“Throughout Find Your Path, Carrie opens up about her personal journey towards optimal health,” reads the press release, “from her passion for sports as a kid, to the pressure to look perfect and fit the mold as she launched her career after winning American Idol, to eventually discovering the importance of balance and the meaning of true health.”

Image zoom Carrie Underwood and her road trainer, Eve Overland Craig Barritt/Getty

Underwood spoke to PEOPLE in May 2018 about her workout routine.

“I like to switch things up,” she said. “I actually work out with Eve [Overland — her trainer] via Skype quite a bit, because she lives in Atlanta… I like to run when it’s warm outside. If it’s a nice day I like a little sunshine — it makes me feel good.”

The key secret behind Underwood’s lean muscles and tone is centered around consistency and keeping her workouts simple.

Image zoom The singer on stage Andrew Wendowski for imageSPACE/MediaPunch

“I love doing weight training. We don’t do anything too crazy,” Underwood explained at the time. “I feel like everyone is always looking for that bandwagon type workout — whatever the hot class is. We just do a lot of basic stuff. We do pushups, and pull ups and curls and squats and lunches. All those kind of basic things — they work.”

Now Underwood is ready to share the details of her fitness routine with everyone.

“What I love about Carrie’s approach to fitness is that it is so simple and practical — it’s about balance,” said senior editor Jessica Sindler in a statement. “And Carrie herself is so grounded. Following her advice in this book is the next best thing to working out with a best friend.”