Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals Antidepressants Caused Her to Hallucinate She Was Stabbing Herself

Carrie Ann Inaba revealed she once suffered a hallucination she was stabbing herself after taking antidepressants.

The 50-year-old Dancing with the Stars judge was inspired to speak about her experience on Tuesday’s episode of The Talk after discussing Kanye West’s decision to go off his medicine.

“There was a time, a few years ago when my father died, four days before Dancing with the Stars started, and I went through a whole bunch of problems,” Inaba tearfully explained.

“I moved and my fiancé and I broke up, and I had to go on antidepressants,” Inaba continued. “You can’t judge people for being on meds because it’s very personal and you have to make the choice that is right for you.”

“I want to share something, when I took the med it caused me to have this weird hallucination of me stabbing myself over and over again,” Inaba said.

“I was lucky that I was healthy enough and had a good support system that I could say, ‘What is this? It doesn’t feel like me.'”

Fortunately, the star was able to work with her doctors to find the right medication for her.

“Then I changed the meds; I was on them for three months. They helped me find a new homeostasis and remember what it felt like to feel good… for me it was very helpful, even though I had some struggles,” Inaba added.

West, who has bipolar, revealed he was off his meds while discussing his upcoming album.

After confirming his new album Yandhi would drop the night of his Sept. 29 Saturday Night Live appearance, West, 41, later revealed it will now be released on Nov. 23.

As to why, West told TMZ, “I started incorporating sounds you’ve never heard before, concepts that people don’t talk about.”

“Concepts talking about body shaming, women being looked down upon for how many people they’ve slept with,” the rapper shared.

“It’s just a full Ye album,” West continued. “Those give albums that I dropped earlier were like superhero rehabilitation. Now the alien Ye is fully back in mode, off medication, working out, breaking as much fresh air as possible, thinking, doing, being himself,” West added.