Carrie Ann Inaba Says She's on the Road to Recovery After Emergency Appendectomy

The Dancing with the Stars judge, 55, was hospitalized late last month after experiencing extreme stomach pain

By
Published on April 11, 2023 09:03 AM
Carrie Ann Inaba Recovering After Appendectomy
Photo: Carrie Ann Inaba Instagram

Carrie Ann Inaba is on the mend!

In a video posted on Instagram, the Dancing with the Stars judge, 55, shared that she is grateful for the support she has received since she was hospitalized with an emergency appendectomy last month.

Getting to those messages hasn't been easy for Inaba, however. She explained she's read all the comments she's received, and wants to respond — but also gets "really sleepy" since surgery.

"I've been healing and I kind of do this thing where I'm up for four hours and feeling really good and then zonked out," she said. "It's part of the healing process. It's sort of a wind-y road and I never know what's coming next but I've decided to just surrender to it and go for broke with this healing process."

She continued, "But I wanted to really thank you all for the messages for all the support. They touched me deeply and I do believe that everything is energy and so I do also believe that they help me heal. When you send good thoughts toward people it's energy and that energy is transported and it shapes other people's energy, and when we spread that kind of love, it's very powerful so thank you so much."

Inaba went on to say that she's planning to do another post about what she learned during her health crisis.

In the comments, her famous friends and fans shared relief that the former dancer is back home and getting back her strength.

"Lifting up prayers of healing and peace til you come back stronger than before!" Jeannie Mai Jenkins — Inaba's former colleague on The Talk — wrote, while Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause said: "Sending you so much love and healing energy beautiful 💜 💜 💜."

D23 EXPO 2022 - The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by VISA - brings together all the worlds of Disney under one roof for three packed days of presentations, pavilions, experiences, concerts, sneak peeks, shopping, and more. The event, which takes place September 9, 10, and 11 at the Anaheim Convention Center, provides fans with unprecedented access to Disney films, series, games, theme parks, collectibles, and celebrities. (The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images) Carrie Ann Inaba
Getty

Inaba was rushed to the hospital at the end of March after experiencing days of discomfort, which she attributed to her previously diagnosed autoimmune conditions.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Appendicitis attacks happen suddenly and seemingly out of nowhere," Inaba said in an Instagram post on March 30. "And when you are in that much pain, the last thing you want to do is go anywhere. And when you have autoimmune disease, you are often having strange health occurrences that no one can explain or help you with so sometimes, you try to wait it out, like I did."

She realized after her surgery that she "was wrong," she wrote. "I should have come straight to the hospital right when the pain in my abdomen started, after the sudden and violent vomiting that knocked me off my feet. I should have gone when I couldn't stand without excruciating pain… but I honestly didn't want to leave my babies, and I'm so accustomed to pain — thought I should let it play out."

"If you have pain in your abdomen, please have it checked out because it could be something very serious," she added.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0mTZTJ81v/ Verified Happy Easter??? Getting an MRI
Kathy Griffin Reveals Photo from Hospital as She Gets MRI After Beating Cancer: 'Happy Easter?'
The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment - Arrivals
Lena Dunham Celebrates 5 Years of Sobriety, Says 'This Was Impossible to Imagine' Before Rehab
Drew Barrymore on the set of her first Garnier Nutrisse commercial
Drew Barrymore Talks Dating During Perimenopause: 'I Don't Want You to Think I'm Some Dusty Old Dry Thing'
Dolores Catania 'A Good Person' film screening, New York, USA - 20 Mar 2023
Doctor Who Prescribed Ozempic to 'RHONJ' 's Dolores Catania Says 'Nobody Can Assume' Why a Person May Need It
Chris Tyson - Before and After
MrBeast YouTube Star Chris Tyson Shows Off Transformation After Starting Hormone Replacement Therapy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lO_7EJ5vs-0 Unstable" stars Rob Lowe, and his son, John Owen Lowe, stop by to give Drew Barrymore a sneak-peak of their new comedy. Plus, John Stamos stops by to hilariously surprise the father-son duo. Subscribe to The Drew Barrymore Show: / @thedrewbarrymore...
Rob Lowe Surprises Son John Owen with 5-Year Sobriety Chip on 'The Drew Barrymore Show': 'I'm Proud of You'
mifepristone
Competing Rulings Issued on Access to Key Abortion Pill
Lindsay Ell Sweet Spot
Lindsay Ell Finds Her 'Sweet Spot' While Recovering from Eating Disorder: 'I Can't Do This Anymore' (Exclusive)
Long Covid Story
Cincinnati Woman Suffering from Long COVID Can Taste Chocolate Again: 'So Happy to Have My Life Back'
Polar Plunge article about a girl with EB
6-Year-Old Enjoys Fundraiser for Her Rare Disease: I Wore 'a Unicorn Onesie and Butterfly Wings!'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock (10219903d) Genevieve Padalecki Mom 2.0 Summit's Iris Awards, JW Marriott, Austin, Texas, USA - 26 Apr 2019
Genevieve Padalecki Had Her Breast Implants Removed After Experiencing 'Super Weird' Symptoms
Chloe Bailey Tamron Hall Exclusive on Depression
Chloe Bailey Opens Up About Her Battle with Depression: 'It's Never Going to Be a Steady Course'
Taraji P. Henson Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation
Taraji P. Henson's Improved Mental Health Has Led Her to 'Fight' for Herself — and Others: 'I Want to Live'
karol G
Karol G Says Her Latest Magazine Cover Was Photoshopped: 'My Face Does Not Look Like This'
Justine Bateman, Kristen Stewart
Justine Bateman Says Bags Under Kristen Stewart's Eyes Are 'Cool,' Wishes More Actresses Looked Unique
Hugh Jackman attends the "The Son" Premiere at Cinema UGC Normandie
Hugh Jackman Reveals He Tested Negative for Skin Cancer: 'Thank You All For The Love'