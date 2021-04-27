Carrie Ann Inaba Is Experiencing Autoimmune 'Flare-Ups' but Remains Positive Amid Leave of Absence

Carrie Ann Inaba announced Monday that she's taking a leave of absence from The Talk to work on improving her health

Carrie Ann Inaba is continuing to focus on her health and wellbeing.

One day after the The Talk co-host announced that she would be taking a leave of absence to work on improving her health, a source tells PEOPLE she is staying positive.

"Carrie Ann is very in tune with her body and really taking this time to focus on her health," the source says of Inaba, 53. "She has experienced some recent flare ups and taking this time to remove stress and focus on her body and its healing is important."

"She is really positive, and she has always put her health first," the source says. "Rather than suffering through a flare up, she is sharing that you can be open and honest about autoimmune issues which in turn helps others not be afraid to ask for the time and tools they need to heal."

Inaba, who has multiple chronic conditions, announced her temporary departure from the CBS daytime talk show on Monday.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know personally that I have decided to take a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on my wellbeing," Inaba, 53, said in a video posted on Instagram. "I know you guys understand, health is the most important thing. So, I appreciate your support, I appreciate the love and support from The Talk family, and I hope to be back soon. Take care and I'll keep you updated. Thank you."

Inaba, who created an online platform called The Carrie Ann Conversations that helps people navigate health and wellness issues, has several autoimmune conditions that have impacted her health over the last few years — all "invisible illnesses" that can be isolating and difficult to manage, both physically and mentally, she has said.

"Going through life with an autoimmune condition, or several, like I do, can be a difficult process," she explained in a post on her online wellness platform.

Inaba has been diagnosed with Sjorgren's syndrome, lupus, fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, "and I have the markers for antiphospholipid syndrome, which can lead to blood clots."

"Coping with autoimmune conditions can sometimes feel quite lonely," she said. "When I first got diagnosed, some encouraged me to keep my struggles to myself, but I've found that it's always been better to be honest about my needs and realities than to stay silent. I believe strongly in sharing my journey, my solutions, and the things that have helped me with anyone who could use it — this is how communities are formed."

In 2019, the Dancing with the Stars judge opened up about how living with chronic pain has affected her, both physically and mentally.

"When you're in chronic pain, you become exhausted because your body is fighting this pain all the time," she said. "Pain is a life stealer. And it's hidden, so people can't see it or understand it."